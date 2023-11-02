hapabapa

Introduction

REITs are in a very tough spot. Interest rates are elevated and likely to remain that way due to sticky inflation. Meanwhile, economic growth is weakening, causing fears of potential stagflation to rise.

As a result, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) has lost a third of its value since 2021, including reinvested dividends. American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is even worse off, falling 38%, making it the worst sell-off since the Great Financial Crisis.

Data by YCharts

In general, I cannot say that I'm surprised that REITs are doing poorly. After all, my thesis has been that inflation and interest rates will remain higher for longer. It's why I have bought so many oil stocks and other investments that protect me against inflation.

However, I also believe that some stocks have fallen too far, which comes with tremendous long-term buying opportunities - even if they don't rebound immediately. After all, predicting the bottom of the market is close to impossible.

Buying great companies at great prices is a much more simple and time-proven way of creating wealth.

One of these companies is American Tower, the cell tower REIT with international and data center exposure, which has mastered the art of leveraging its assets (as seen in the overview below).

American Tower

The company, which has more than 226 thousand global communications sites, is one of the biggest victims in the REIT space.

While someone can make the case that the biggest cell tower expansion is behind us in the United States, the company is far from dead money.

American Tower

It just reported stellar earnings. It has a well-protected and steadily growing dividend and secular growth that should pave the way for consistent mid-single-digit annual AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) growth.

In this article, we'll discuss all of this as I explain why this company has a realistic path to an annual return over 20% in light of its attractive valuation.

There's A Lot Of Growth Left In American Tower

Let's start with four key numbers that were revealed a short while ago when the company reported its earnings.

Revenue Growth: Consolidated property revenue grew by 7% (8% on an FX-neutral basis). U.S. and Canada property revenue grew by over 5%, while international growth was nearly 9% (11% excluding currency fluctuations).

Consolidated property revenue grew by 7% (8% on an FX-neutral basis). U.S. and Canada property revenue grew by over 5%, while international growth was nearly 9% (11% excluding currency fluctuations). Tenant Billings Growth: Organic tenant billings growth exceeded 6% in the third quarter. U.S. and Canada saw 5.3% growth, driven by colocation and amendment contributions.

American Tower

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA grew over 10% to $1.8 billion for the quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 290 basis points year-over-year thanks to solid organic growth and cost management.

American Tower

Attributable AFFO: Attributable AFFO and attributable AFFO per share both increased by over 9%, driven by cash-adjusted EBITDA growth.

American Tower

These numbers are impressive and have taken a lot of fear away from the crowd that believed that AMT was in a strong downward spiral.

As a result, the stock price is up 12.8% over the past four weeks, which includes a rally of more than 15% from its 52-week lows.

The company also addressed its balance sheet. In this environment of elevated rates, (almost) nothing is more important than financial stability.

During the third quarter, American Tower took steps to strengthen its balance sheet by raising $1.5 billion in senior unsecured notes and reducing floating rate debt exposure to below 11% of total outstanding debt.

They aimed to enhance liquidity, extend maturities, and reduce debt volatility while making progress towards their leverage target.

They now have a 5.0x net leverage ratio (down from 5.4x), close to $10 billion in liquidity, 89% fixed-rate debt, and a longer weighted average remaining term on its debt, which buys a lot of time in this environment.

It has a BBB- investment-grade credit rating from Standard & Poor's.

American Tower

So far, so good.

However, it gets better.

Demand for the company's services and assets isn't weakening.

According to the company, the demand for its global tower portfolio is driven by the relentless growth in mobile data consumption.

Mobile network data traffic has nearly doubled over the past two years to reach 126 exabytes per month. The growth in data traffic per device is expected to remain robust in the coming five years, especially with the deployment of more 5G spectrum, leading to an 18% compound annual growth rate in monthly data usage per smartphone in key markets.

American Tower

Moreover, the 5G investment cycle in the United States is divided into three phases: coverage-driven, network efficiency-focused, and capacity-focused.

The first phase involves upgrading infrastructure with new spectrum and technology for broad national coverage. As carriers realize efficiency benefits, initial equipment upgrades and spectrum deployment reduce costs. The second phase focuses on network efficiency and 5G technology adoption, with $35 billion expected to be spent in 2023. It's expected that over 50% of network traffic will shift to 5G networks by 2025. The third phase involves significant densification of 5G networks to meet the demands of data-intensive applications.

American Tower

On top of that, there's one major thing that sets AMT apart from its largest peer, Crown Castle (CCI), which is data centers.

According to the company, CoreSite's interconnection-centric business is exceeding expectations, with record new business signed in 2022.

In 2021, AMT bought CoreSite in a $10.1 billion deal, which came with 25 data centers, 21 cloud on-ramps, and more than 32,000 interconnections in eight major U.S. markets. This year, the company has 28 data centers, with segment revenue accounting for close to 10% of total revenue.

American Tower

According to the company, the migration of workloads from on-premises to hybrid multi-cloud environments and the emergence of AI use cases are driving demand in the data center ecosystem.

Recent findings indicate that direct connections between colocation data centers and major cloud providers are considered essential by IT leaders.

CoreSite is upgrading its offerings to support emerging use cases, such as high bandwidth virtual connections for AI and machine learning applications.

Furthermore, American Tower is making progress toward its edge thesis, aiming to enable a more efficient exchange of network traffic and support cloud services and peering in a distributed manner.

Potential customers are interested in extending technologies like private cloud computing, AI, and 5G applications closer to end devices.

The availability of power and the customer experience are key drivers for this approach.

American Tower is developing a rapidly deployable design with initial capacity at the edge and will allocate capital based on its investment criteria and long-term strategic vision.

American Tower's long-term focus is on creating value through organic growth, operational efficiency, and expanding cash margins while strengthening its financial position.

They aim to prioritize balance sheet strength and selective capital expenditure projects for risk-adjusted returns, which brings me to the next part of this article.

Dividend, Outlook & Valuation

This year, the company aims to distribute roughly $3 billion in cash to shareholders through dividends, which translates to a 10% hike compared to the prior year.

Data by YCharts

A 10% higher dividend this year is a statement of confidence.

It's also backed by a strong outlook.

Property Revenue: During the third quarter, the company raised its expectations for property revenue by approximately $60 million compared to its prior outlook. This revision was driven by core property revenue outperformance and additional pass-through and straight-line revenues.

American Tower

Organic Tenant Billings Growth: American Tower increased its guidance for organic tenant billings growth across its segments. This included expectations for greater than 5% growth in the U.S. and Canada, approximately 12% growth in Africa, and about 5% growth in APAC, supported by strong new business and churn delays.

American Tower

Adjusted EBITDA: The company's adjusted EBITDA outlook was raised by $60 million due to the strong conversion of incremental property revenue and prudent cost controls. This growth was partially offset by a reduction in U.S. services business and a negative FX impact.

The company's adjusted EBITDA outlook was raised by $60 million due to the strong conversion of incremental property revenue and prudent cost controls. This growth was partially offset by a reduction in U.S. services business and a negative FX impact. Attributable AFFO: AMT increased its expectations for AFFO attributable to common stockholders by $40 million at the midpoint, reaching approximately $9.79 per share. This improvement was driven by cash-adjusted EBITDA growth.

American Tower

So, to go back to the dividend, the company has a 5.4% AFFO yield based on 2023 guidance.

It has a 3.6% dividend yield. This translates to a 66% AFFO payout ratio, which is very healthy!

This means two things:

Even if the company were to run into trouble, it would take a lot of weakness before the dividend would have to be cut.

If AFFO keeps rising at a solid pace, we should expect dividend growth to keep rising as well.

This brings me to the valuation.

As we can see in the chart below:

The company's AFFO is expected to remain flat-ish this year.

Next year, AFFO is expected to grow by 6%, followed by 8% in 2025. I agree with these numbers, as AMT is still a fast-growing REIT. Its diversification helps a lot.

Thanks to its steep sell-off, the company is now trading at just 18x AFFO.

Historically, the company has traded at 23x AFFO to incorporate its above-average growth rates.

FAST Graphs

In the chart above, we also see that based on a return to its average valuation, the company could return 22% per year through 2025.

That's only based on its average valuation and expected growth rates.

Having said that, I'm fully aware that an environment of elevated rates warrants a lower multiple. However, the current valuation makes up for a lot of risk.

We're dealing with a significant margin of safety at current levels, making AMT a very attractive investment.

Although it is very hard to guess where and when this market may bottom, I believe that AMT could return close to 20% per year until it has reached its average valuation again. That could be over the next two to three years.

Even if the actual return is lower, I like the risk/reward a lot.

The only reason why I do not own AMT is my aggressive investments in self-storage REITs. I have to re-assess the situation a bit when I decide where to deploy my savings over the next 2-3 quarters.

Also, please bear in mind that we could see more downside if the Fed keeps rates elevated even longer than expected.

Buyers may benefit from gradual investing, meaning that if the stock keeps falling, they can average down.

This is how I currently treat all of my investments.

Takeaway

In a challenging REIT landscape characterized by rising interest rates and economic uncertainties, American Tower stands out as an attractive opportunity.

With a resilient business model, stellar earnings, and strong financial stability, AMT is a promising investment. Its diverse portfolio of communication sites, including cell towers and data centers, is well-positioned to thrive in the evolving digital landscape.

AMT's recent performance, with impressive growth in revenue, tenant billings, and adjusted EBITDA, has instilled confidence in investors.

The company's focus on strengthening its balance sheet and embracing 5G technology positions it for future growth. Additionally, its commitment to dividend increases proves the company's financial health improvements and long-term growth potential.

While market volatility remains a concern, AMT's attractive valuation and potential for significant returns make it a compelling choice for investors.