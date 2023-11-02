Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 02, 2023 2:32 PM ETCuris, Inc. (CRIS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.47K Followers

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Diantha Duvall - Chief Financial Officer

Jim Dentzer - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Yale Jen - Laidlaw & Co.

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Curis' Third Quarter 2023 Business Update Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After the company's prepared remarks, all participants will have an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Diantha Duvall, Curis' Chief Financial Officer, Diantha, please go ahead.

Diantha Duvall

Thank you, and welcome to Curis’ third quarter 2023 business update call. Before we begin, I’d like to encourage everyone to go to the Investors section of our website at www.curis.com to find our third quarter 2023 business update press release and related financial tables.

I would also like to remind everyone that during the call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which are based on our current expectations and beliefs. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially. For additional details, please see our SEC filings.

Joining me on today's call are Jim Dentzer, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jonathan Zung, our Chief Development Officer. We will also be available for a question-and-answer period at the end of our call.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Jim.

Jim Dentzer

Thank you, Diantha. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Curis' third quarter business update call. This quarter marked a key inflection point for the company and for patients as we were able to return our focus to clinical enrollment in our TakeAim Leukemia and TakeAim Lymphoma studies with the removal of the partial clinical hold.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CRIS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRIS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.