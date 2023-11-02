Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 02, 2023 2:46 PM ETPBF Energy Inc. (PBF)
PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Colin Murray - IR

Matthew Lucey - President and CEO

Karen Davis - CFO

Thomas Nimbley - Executive Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Roger Read - Wells Fargo

Doug Leggate - Bank of America

Ryan Todd - Piper Sandler

Manav Gupta - UBS

Matthew Blair - Tudor, Pickering, Holt

Paul Cheng - Scotiabank

Joe Laetsch - Morgan Stanley

Jason Gabelman - Cowen

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the PBF Energy Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Colin Murray of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Colin Murray

Thank you, Devlin. Good morning and welcome to today's call. With me today are Matt Lucey, our President and CEO; Karen Davis, our CFO; Tom Nimbley, our Executive Chairman; and several other members of our management team. Copies of today's earnings release and our 10-Q filing, including supplemental information, are available on our website.

Before getting started, I'd like to direct your attention to the safe harbor statement contained in today's press release. Statements in our press release and those made on this call that express the company's or management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements, intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions under federal securities laws. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations, including those we described in our filings with the SEC.

Consistent with our prior periods, we'll discuss our results today, excluding special items. In today's press release, we describe the non-cash special items included in our quarterly results. The cumulative impact of these special items decreased third quarter net income by an

