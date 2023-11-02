Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.47K Followers

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (NYSE:VAC) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Neal Goldner - Vice President-Investor Relations

John Geller - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jason Marino - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Scholes - Truist Securities

Brandt Montour - Barclays

Shaun Kelley - Bank of America

David Katz - Jefferies

Ryan Lambert - JPMorgan

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Marriott Vacations Worldwide Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Neal Goldner, vice President, Investor Relations from Marriott Vacations Worldwide. Thank you. You may begin.

Neal Goldner

Thank you, Melissa and welcome to the Marriott Vacations Worldwide third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by John Geller, president and Chief Executive Officer and Jason Marino, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. I need to remind everyone that many of our comments today are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties as described in our SEC filings, which could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by our comments.

forward-looking statements in the press release that we issued last night, as well as our comments on this call, are effective only when made and will not be updated as actual events unfold. throughout the call, we will make reference to non-GAAP financial information. You can find a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures referred to in our remarks in the schedules attached to our press release, as well as to the investor Relations page on our website at ir.mvwc.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About VAC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VAC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.