Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PPL Corporation (PPL) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Nov. 02, 2023 2:46 PM ETPPL Corporation (PPL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.47K Followers

PPL Corporation. (NYSE:PPL) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 ET

Company Participants

Andy Ludwig - Vice President, Investor Relations

Vince Sorgi - President and Chief Executive Officer

Joe Bergstein - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nicholas Campanella - Barclays

David Arcaro - Morgan Stanley

Shahriar Pourreza - Guggenheim Partners

Agnieszka Storozynski - Seaport

Paul Zimbardo - Bank of America

Anthony Crowdell - Mizuho

Ryan Levine - Citi

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the PPL Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Andy Ludwig, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Andy Ludwig

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the PPL Corporation conference call on third quarter 2023 financial results. We have provided slides for this presentation on the Investors section of our website. Begin today’s call with updates from Vince Sorgi, PPL President and CEO; and Joe Bergstein, Chief Financial Officer and conclude with a Q&A session following our prepared remarks.

Before we get started, I’ll draw your attention to Slide 2 and a brief cautionary statement. Our presentation today contains forward-looking statements about future operating results or other future events. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the appendix of this presentation and PPL’s SEC filings for a discussion of some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements.

We will also refer to non-GAAP measures including earnings from ongoing operations or ongoing earnings on this call. For reconciliations to the comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the appendix.

I’ll now turn the call over to Vince.

Vince Sorgi

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PPL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PPL

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.