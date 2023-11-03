Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Oxford Lane Baby Bond: A Misunderstood 8.93% YTM Bargain

Preferred Stock Trader
Summary

  • Oxford Lane Corporation’s baby bond is misunderstood and offers great value.
  • These bonds have an 8.93% yield to maturity and a relatively short maturity of 1/31/2027.
  • Given the massive coverage (extremely low leverage) of OXLC’s bonds, the yield is extremely high relative to the bond’s safety.
  • Although unrated, I consider OXLCZ to be investment grade quality making this bond extremely undervalued.
  • Another very attractive baby bond in this space is from Eagle Point Credit with the ticker ECCV, but I believe the whole space is undervalued.

Machu Picchu

Skouatroulio/iStock via Getty Images

Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane (NASDAQ:OXLC) is a closed end fund (CEF) that invests almost exclusively in the equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). These investments can be volatile and they do carry risk.

Preferred Stock Trader
Preferred Stock Trader has 30 years experience investing in preferred stocks and bonds.

Preferred Stock Trader contributes to the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio include: covered call opportunity portfolio, long term portfolio of stocks and bonds, exclusive articles for members, previews of public articles in advance, macro analysis, and community chat.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OXLCL AND ECCV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (3)

G
GNM
Today, 12:19 PM
Investing Group
Comments (49)
Great article PST. What do you think of the OXLC term preferreds?(OXLCM N O and P, due 2024-29)
Phil in OKC profile picture
Phil in OKC
Today, 12:09 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5.15K)
PST, you are the best baby bond researcher on SA. Thanks for posting your work.
chuckster59 profile picture
chuckster59
Today, 12:05 PM
Investing Group
Comments (185)
Thanks for the tip, PST.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

