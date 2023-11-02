OksanaKiian/iStock via Getty Images

Since 2020, there have been tremendous changes across the US restaurant sector. To a great extent, the market went full circle, with takeout-style chains performing very well in 2020-2021 compared to sit-down chains. This year, many struggling sit-down restaurants have seen some recovery, while the valuations of most take-out style food places have slowed down. One particularly notable example is the Mediterranean restaurant CAVA (NYSE:CAVA). CAVA went public just five months ago and has lost around a quarter of its value since and about 40% of its peak valuation in August.

CAVA went public with high hopes, trading at a premium valuation shortly after its launch despite not having considerable positive cash flows. After seeing such significant declines, its short interest has risen to about 18%, implying many speculators believe the firm may be headed much lower. Of course, IPOs can often increase and fall too quickly and are usually an excellent target for investors looking to generate alpha in either direction. Since CAVA is still a very young stock, it may soon be trading at a significant discount or premium to its long-term fair valuation. Of course, given its volatility and that of the dining market at large, it may be challenging to give CAVA a firm valuation. That said, I believe the stock may have a significant upside if we consider optimistic assumptions for the take-out market.

Is CAVA the Next Chipotle?

Fundamentally, CAVA operates in a similar business model to Chipotle (CMG), instead selling Mediterranean food. To a great extent, CAVA can capitalize on the growing "Mediterranean diet" trend, which is increasingly noted for promoting health. CAVA is also extremely popular among the younger generations, with some business focus on college campuses, likely aiding the company's long-term growth potential. Further, although fast-casual dining faces some supply-chain issues today, it remains the primary growth market in the dining space, particularly among younger people. CAVA's annual revenue growth is a solid 47.5%. See below:

Data by YCharts

When Chipotle went public, its quarterly sales were around $180M, nearly that of CAVA. Its revenue growth rate was slightly lower at 20-30% during its first two years being public; however, its sales were higher. Of course, that was in 2006, when prices were considerably lower, so the two are similar regarding growth. To me, CAVA is in a good spot because it is very similar to Chipotle but also unique, allowing it to capitalize on Chipotle's business model without necessarily directly competing. In other words, CAVA is essentially expanding the existing "fast casual" model, allowing it to grow more quickly than Chipotle without much risk of being priced out by it.

Notably, CAVA trades at a lower price-to-sales ratio today than does Chipotle at 4.7X vs. CMG at 5.9X. Of course, Chipotle is consistently profitable, while CAVA is on the edge of profitability. Interestingly, both companies had a gross profit margin of 26.3% in Q2, indicating that CAVA can be as profitable as Chipotle with sufficient scale. CAVA's operating costs-to-sales ratio was 21.7% in Q2, while Chipotle's was 9.6%. Generally, we can expect gross margins to remain constant as CAVA grows, while its operating costs-to-sales should decline since those costs do not scale linearly. The fact that they have the same gross profit margin is excellent for CAVA because it indicates equally strong profit scalability.

Of course, there is no certainty in stating, "CAVA is the next Chipotle." That said, its financial position is similar to Chipotle's, with similar profitability and growth potential. To me, the fact that the price-to-sales ratio is lower despite CAVA having meteorically higher sales growth potential is also a positive factor. CMG did trade at a lower "P/S" of around 2.5X when it first went public, but even if its valuation were nearly twice as high then, early CMG investors today would've still earned a 20X+ return. Thus, aside from operating and economic risk factors, CAVA appears to be a good deal today.

Risk Facing CAVA's Growth Path

On the one hand, CAVA is growing into a relatively proven business model, potentially accelerating its growth trajectory compared to Chipotle. On the other hand, the fast-casual market faces ample risk factors today due to economic changes — most notably, rising labor and food costs and weakened consumer disposable spending capacity.

CAVA is roughly as expensive as Chipotle, making it much cheaper than sit-down but more expensive than "unhealthy" fast food chains and at-home cooking. In California, many food chains are raising menu prices again due to a recent law that increases minimum wages to $20/hour, specifically for fast food workers. Chipotle has managed to maintain stable gross margins by pushing all rising labor and raw food costs forward onto customers, so we can assume CAVA will work the same. In 2019, a Chipotle chicken burrito was $6.50; today, it is about $10.50 or 61% higher, giving it a 13% inflation rate annualized, far higher than wages or the CPI. Considering gross margin similarities, I imagine CAVA's COGS inflation rate is about the same, or around 3X the "consumer price index" inflation rate.

Luckily, despite my long-term outlook, Chipotle has not seen its sales decline due to higher menu prices. Thus, I assume that CAVA's price points today will not impede its growth. That said, other brands, such as Panera and Einstein Bagels, appear to be facing demand-side issues, as indicated by corporate layoffs. Further, growing consumer credit issues and weak consumer sentiment are potentially indicative of impending disposable spending cuts, particularly among the younger generations impacted by the recent return of student loan payments.

Google Search Trends may be one indication of CAVA sales for queries that would imply immediate interest in dining at CAVA, such as "CAVA near me," "CAVA food near me," and "CAVA menu." Interestingly, there has been tremendous long-term growth in search volumes for all three queries; however, there has been a notable decline since summer. See below:

Google Search Volumes Related to CAVA Group (Google Trends)

Search volumes for CAVA have an element of seasonality, with a bias toward the warmer seasons; however, it is not a strong one. In my view, the decline in search volumes since July is more than expected from a seasonal shift and may indicate a decline in demand growth. Search volumes for Chipotle-related terms have been roughly flat over the past five years, meaning the shift in CAVA may be unrelated to the change in macroeconomic conditions.

Weakness in economic conditions may also provide some benefits. For one, vacancy issues among retail properties, associated with many "mom and pop" restaurant closures after 2020, may lower CAVA's overhead as it leases new space and lower initial store opening costs. As the labor market's tremendous growth rate slows, there is an ample decline in quits among food services workers, ideally lowering CAVA labor turnover cost factors. Food inflation, after running at nearly 11%, is now back down to 3.7%, indicating that the worst of COGS inflation for CAVA may now be behind it. Thus, while the economic situation remains precarious, "fast casual" has some protection because it remains a cheaper alternative to sit-down dining. Unless the younger generations learn to cook, which may never happen, I believe CAVA may be somewhat economically-defensive.

What is CAVA Worth Today?

CAVA is about the same size Chipotle was when it first went public and has an equally high or higher sales growth trajectory. In my view, it should be able to scale more rapidly than Chipotle due to the availability of retail space and immense demand for fast-casual dining. From a profitability standpoint, I expect CAVA to break even over the coming year or two, but profits should scale quickly, given the similarity in the gross margins to Chipotle. CAVA has no financial debt and has ample cash and working capital for its immediate growth needs, but may need some equity financing for long-term growth. That said, I expect its ROIC to be very high in the long run, as is typical in its business model.

After buying and absorbing Zoes Kitchen, CAVA has no direct competitors of a similar size in the Mediterranean fast-casual space. In my view, its long-term growth is secured because many people want healthier fast food options, not limited to Chipotle. Its Q3-Q4 performance may not show as strong of sales growth as many had hoped, as indicated by search volumes and as noted by other analysts regarding macro pressures. Thus, there are ample risks in buying the stock ahead of its upcoming Q3 earnings report.

However, at its current valuation, I believe it is a good long-term "growth at a reasonable price" opportunity. Today, I am bearish on most "growth-oriented stocks" due to consumer risk factors, so I do not give CAVA a bullish outlook lightly. Among the few growth stocks that I expect may deliver great long-term returns to investors, albeit with ample risks and uncertainty regarding changes in macro conditions. In my opinion, CAVA has strong potential to grow toward the size of Chipotle over the next decade, with a very similar potential for profits. As long as it is not losing cash quickly, I am not too concerned about its income as long as its gross profit margins remain near that 30% level. Since its long-term growth potential remains vague, I do not have a specific price target for the stock. That said, I will likely be bullish on it if its price-to-sales ratio is below 9X, or around 50% above that of Chipotle, having vastly superior sales growth potential than its larger peer.