Monthly Dividend Magic: The REIT Royal Flush

Nov. 03, 2023 7:00 AM ETADC, LTC, O, STAG, WSR2 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • VICI Properties CEO is considering implementing monthly dividends.
  • Realty Income, Agree Realty, STAG Industrial, and LTC Properties are highlighted as monthly dividend-paying REITs.
  • Whitestone REIT's dividend history is less strong compared to other monthly payers, but its current dividend is considered secure.
Magic trick on stage

microgen

Yesterday I interviewed VICI Properties (VICI) CEO, Ed Pitoniak.

As I do with many of my c-suite interviews, I always like to ask the CEO about the safety of the dividend and the frequency of the dividend.

In terms of

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
113.33K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O, ADC, LTC, STAG, WSR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

sickkat3 profile picture
sickkat3
Today, 7:36 AM
Investing Group
Comments (500)
I'm holding Apple Hospitality (APLE) which also pays monthly.
R
Rick Rocket
Today, 7:15 AM
Comments (200)
Long all 3. Some day interest rates will drop.
Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADC--
Agree Realty Corporation
LTC--
LTC Properties, Inc.
O--
Realty Income Corporation
STAG--
STAG Industrial, Inc.
WSR--
Whitestone REIT
