A Quick Take On Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited

Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited (NCI) has filed to raise $9 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides a full range of apparel design, manufacturing and logistics management services.

Topline revenue has declined sharply, the company is burning through cash quickly, and valuation expectations are excessive.

My outlook on the IPO is to Sell [Avoid].

Neo-Concept Overview

Hong Kong, PRC-based Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited was founded to develop an integrated suite of service offerings for apparel companies across the complete supply chain for design through fulfillment.

Management is headed by co-founder, Chairlady of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Ms. Eva Yuk Yin Siu, who has been with the firm since its inception in 1992 and has over 30 years of experience in the garment and apparel industry.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Market trend analysis

Product design and development

Raw material sourcing

Production and quality control

Logistics management.

As of June 30, 2023, Neo-Concept has booked fair market value investment of $7 million from investors, including Neo-concept [BVI] Limited and Ample Excellence Limited (both controlled by the company founder).

Neo-Concept Customer Acquisition

The firm seeks customers via its in-house sales and marketing efforts.

In addition, the company sells its branded products online and through three physical store locations in the UK under the brand name "les 100 ciels."

Selling & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have decreased sharply, as the figures below indicate:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 1.6% 2022 0.8% 2021 1.3% Click to enlarge

The Selling & Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling & Marketing expense, fell to negative (95.7x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 -95.7 2022 39.3 Click to enlarge

Neo-Concept’s Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Grand View Research, the global textile market size was an estimated $1.7 trillion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach $3.05 trillion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing trend in the use of smart textiles and increasing consumer preferences for sustainable products.

Also, the chart below shows the U.S. textile market's historical and projected future growth trajectory through 2030:

The firm operates in highly fragmented apparel markets and is subject to a wide variety of competitors across all of its service offerings.

Neo-Concept International Group Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

A sharp drop in top line revenue

Reduced gross profit but increased gross margin

A swing to operating loss

Sharply higher cash used in operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 9,942,834 -60.2% 2022 $ 44,536,508 42.4% 2021 $ 31,269,749 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 1,551,970 -52.2% 2022 $ 5,362,425 82.6% 2021 $ 2,937,104 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 15.61% 2.6% 2022 12.04% 28.2% 2021 9.39% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ (215,560) -2.2% 2022 $ 2,427,138 5.4% 2021 $ 581,510 1.9% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ (817,817) -8.2% 2022 $ 1,911,771 4.3% 2021 $ 726,514 2.3% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ (5,741,537) 2022 $ (5,480,936) 2021 $ 1,335,155 (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

As of June 30, 2023, Neo-Concept had $334,559 in cash and $13.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was negative ($15.5 million).

Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited IPO Details

Neo-Concept intends to raise $9 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering two million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $4.50 per share.

The company is also registering for sale another two million shares from selling shareholders.

If these shares were to come onto the market in full, the float would double, and the share price could drop precipitously.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $92.0 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 10% as of the IPO date.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Approximately 20% for developing new products with sustainable materials and process; Approximately 10% for broadening customer base; Approximately 30% for potential acquisition of companies and/or formation of joint ventures; and The balance 40% to fund the working capital of our existing operation and for other general corporate purposes. (Source - SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said it is not aware of any legal proceedings or threat of legal proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on its operations or financial condition.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Revere Securities.

Valuation Metrics For Neo-Concept

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $90,000,000 Enterprise Value $91,935,081 Price / Sales 3.05 EV / Revenue 3.12 EV / EBITDA 265.83 Earnings Per Share -$0.02 Operating Margin 1.17% Net Margin -1.25% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 10.00% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.50 Net Free Cash Flow -$15,518,430 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -17.24% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 26.80 CapEx Ratio -238.32 Revenue Growth Rate -60.22% (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

Commentary About Neo-Concept’s IPO

NCI is seeking U.S. public capital market investment for its general growth and working capital requirements.

The firm’s financials have generated a large fall in topline revenue, lower gross profit but higher gross margin, a swing to operating loss and far higher cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was negative ($15.5 million).

Selling & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has decreased dramatically; its Selling & Marketing efficiency multiple fell to negative (95.0x) in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and retain any future earnings for reinvestment into the firm's growth and working capital requirements.

NCI’s recent capital spending history indicates it has continued to spend on capital expenditures despite having negative operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for the global apparel market is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.

The firm faces myriad business, regulatory and financial risks.

Investors in the company's stock would only own part of a Cayman Islands holding company and would not own any interests in the operating entities.

The company will be a "foreign private issuer" and an "emerging growth company," both of which mean management can supply substantially less information to public shareholders.

The share performance of such companies has generally been very poor post-IPO.

Management is seeking an EV/EBITDA multiple of approximately 266x at IPO.

My outlook on the Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited IPO is to Sell [Avoid].

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.