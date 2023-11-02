Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 02, 2023 4:23 PM ETPark Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.49K Followers

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ian Weissman - Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy

Tom Baltimore - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sean Dell'Orto - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Floris van Dijkum - Compass Point

Smedes Rose - Citi

Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI

Dany Asad - Bank of America

Bill Crow - Raymond James

Dori Kesten - Wells Fargo

Ari Klein - BMO Capital Markets

Anthony Powell - Barclays

Jay Kornreich - Wedbush

Chris Woronka - Deutsche Bank

Chris Darling - Green Street

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Park Hotels & Resorts Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ian Weissman, Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy. Thank you. You may begin.

Ian Weissman

Thank you, operator, and welcome everyone to the Park Hotels & Resorts third quarter 2023 earnings call.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that many of the comments made today are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. As described in our filings with the SEC, these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause future results to differ from those expressed and we are not obligated to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements.

Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed forward-looking statements. Please refer to documents filed by Park with the SEC, specifically the most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PK

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PK

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.