American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.49K Followers

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Heilshorn - Lippert/Heilshorn & Associates

John Kosiba - CFO, SVP & Treasurer

Daniel McGahn - Chairman, President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Eric Stine - Craig-Hallum

Justin Clare - ROTH MKM Partners

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the AMSC Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note that this event is being recorded. I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. John Heilshorn. LHA. Please go ahead.

John Heilshorn

Thank you, Nick. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to American Superconductor Corporation's Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I am John Heilshorn of LHA Investor Relations, AMSC's Investor Relations agency of record. With us on today's call are Daniel McGahn, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and John Kosiba, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. American Superconductor issued its earnings release for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 yesterday after the market closed.

For those of you who have not yet seen the release, a copy is available in the Investors page of the company's website at www.amsc.com. Before starting the call, I'd like to remind you that various remarks that management may make during today's call about American Superconductor's future expectations, including expectations regarding the company's third quarter fiscal 2023 financial performance, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of American Superconductor's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2023, which the company filed with

