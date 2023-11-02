Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 2, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Amanda Ho - Director of Investor Relations

Jeff Guldner - Chairman and CEO

Andrew Cooper - CFO

Ted Geisler - APS' President

Jacob Tetlow - Executive Vice President of Operations

Jose Esparza - Senior Vice President of Public Policy

Conference Call Participants

Shar Pourreza - Guggenheim Partners

Nicholas Campanella - Barclays

Julian Dumoulin-Smith - Bank of America

Paul Patterson - Glenrock Associates

Michael Lonegan - Evercore

Anthony Crowdell - Mizuho

Travis Miller - Morningstar

Sophie Karp - KeyBanc

Operator

Good day, everyone. And welcome to the Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call [Operator Instructions].

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Amanda Ho. Ma'am, the floor is yours.

Amanda Ho

Thank you, Matthew. I would like to thank everyone for participating in this conference call and webcast to review our third quarter 2023 earnings, recent developments and operating performance. Our speakers today will be our Chairman and CEO, Jeff Guldner; and our CFO, Andrew Cooper. Ted Geisler, APS' President; Jacob Tetlow, Executive Vice President of Operations; and Jose Esparza, Senior Vice President of Public Policy, are also here with us. First, I need to cover a few details with you. The slides that we will be using are available on our Investor Relations, along with our earnings release and related information. Today's comments and our slides contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations, and actual results may differ rely from expectations. Our third quarter 2023 Form 10-Q was filed this morning. Please refer to that document for forward-looking statements, cautionary language as well as Risk Factors and MD&A sections, which identify risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our disclosures. A replay of this call will be available shortly on our Web site for the next 30 days. It will also

