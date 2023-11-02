frender

Introduction

In early August, with the stock then trading at around $27.15 per share, I downgraded Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) to Hold based on concerns arising from disappointing outcomes on net flows, investment fee margin softness, and organization instability. By late October, with equity markets performing poorly, JHG had drifted down towards $22. The company released 3Q23 results on November 1, 2023 that were well-received by the market, with the stock rallying by almost 5% on the day. In this note I’ll highlight and discuss key positives and negatives that caught my eye in reading through the 3Q23 materials and review my JHG rating.

3Q23 Positives

Key positives reported in the 3Q23 materials are summarized and discussed below:

JHG announced a $150m buyback. Since CEO Ali Dibadj set out his strategy for the group, I’ve been concerned that JHG would chew through its excess capital with acquisitions designed to diversify the group’s investment product suite (refer to my February 2023 note for discussion on this topic). Whilst $150m is not a huge buyback in the scheme of things (being ~3.7% of JHG’s market capitalization), it does slightly mitigate acquisition risk downside. M&A remains on the cards however, so the buyback announcement has not eliminated acquisition risk concerns.

February 2023 note The cost-out program is going well. Run-rate cost efficiencies of $50m pa will be achieved by the end of FY23E. This outcome is better than the original target saving range of $40m to $45m pa set out in FY22. As a result of the progress on cost-out, management guidance for FY23E non-compensation expense growth (on FY22) has been lowered from mid-to-high single digits (%), to mid-single digits (%).

The announced delisting from the Australian Stock Exchange strikes me as a sensible move, with very little downside and modest benefits in terms of lower costs and organizational simplicity.

At 2Q23, the CFO guided to net outflows of -$3.5bn to -$5.0bn in 3Q23E. Actual net flows for 3Q23 came in materially better than management’s expectation, at -$2.6bn. That being said, I realise it’s a bit of a stretch to classify a net outflow of AUM as a positive. On a financial year-to-date basis, JHG’s net flows through to the end of 3Q23 are still in positive territory, thanks to a strong 1Q23.

Source: JHG 3Q23 Presentation, slide 5.

Peer-relative investment product performance for Equities improved further in 3Q23. Peer-relative Equities performance numbers are now better than they have been for several years. Equities is a key product segment for JHG (being 61% of group AUM) and strong peer-relative rankings should be supportive of sales into the retail channel in particular. On a benchmark-relative basis, the Equities performance numbers are solid, and the 1-year outcome of 83% of AUM beating benchmark is the strongest outcome I have observed since I began tracking JHG in late FY18.

Source: JHG 3Q23 Presentation, slide 21.

In 2Q23, the net management fee margin declined sharply to 48.5bp of AUM (1Q23 49.8bp), driven by JHG winning a large institutional mandate in 1Q23 that came on to the books at a low fee rate. In the 2Q23 management speech, CFO Roger Thompson guided to stability in the margin for 3Q23E. Management’s guidance proved to be reliable, with the 3Q23 net management fee margin coming in at 48.7bp, very slightly up on 2Q23.

3Q23 Negatives

Key negatives reported in the 3Q23 materials are summarized and discussed below:

Peer-relative Fixed Income performance remains weak. There was an improvement at the 1-year measure, but with only 32% of Fixed Income AUM in the top two Morningstar quartiles for 3Q23, this is nothing to get excited about. At the 3-years measure, a disappointing 31% of Fixed Income AUM was in the top two Morningstar quartiles for 3Q23. Fixed income is the group’s second largest AUM bucket, making up 21% of JHG AUM as of 3Q23. It is important that Fixed Income performance improves from here given that higher fixed income yields are now attracting investor attention to this asset class.

Source: JHG 3Q23 Presentation, slide 14.

Performance fees continue to be very soft. At 2Q23, management guided to an expectation for FY23E performance fees of -$35m to -$45m, driven by around -$65m relating to US mutual fund performance fees. 3Q23 delivered performance fees of -$15.8m, and the financial year-to-date performance fees came in at -$36.6m. As a result of the soft 3Q23 print, management’s guidance for FY23E performance fees has been downgraded to ‘towards the negative end’ of the range. Performance fees averaged about +2.6bp pa (of AUM) over 2020 and 2021, but have averaged around -0.8bp pa over the last seven quarters. I have tracked this line item since 3Q18, and the average performance fee contribution over the twenty-one quarterly observations is close to 0.8bp pa. My previous valuation work on JHG has assumed an annual performance fee rate of 1bp. As a result of the analysis conducted during my 3Q23 review, I have now lowered this assumption to be 0.8bp pa.

Source: author’s calculations using data from JHG financial reports.

Rating Update

At ~$24.80 per share (quarterly dividend $0.39), using JHG’s 3Q23 reported AUM as a starting point, my normalized valuation framework generates a base case P/E of 10.7x. Note that this valuation allows for a decline in the net management fee rate to 48bp (from 48.7bp reported in 3Q23), and a net outflow in 4Q23E of -$3.0bn. My fair-value benchmark for a fund manager is a P/E of around 12x.

Relative to my expectations and management’s previous guidance, JHG’s 3Q23 result came in more favourably than anticipated. The market’s positive reaction to the result therefore appears to be justified. Quarterly net management fee rate movements can be volatile and I would like to see net management fee rate stability or further improvement in 4Q23E before removing the negative fee adjustment included in my valuation. I continue to be cautious regarding the downside risks associated with the high degree of organizational change that JHG has been through over the last year or so.

The $150m buyback is not overly significant for JHG’s investment case in itself, but it does ease my concerns regarding the potential for ill-judged acquisitions. Improved investment product performance in Equities has the potential to drive improved net flow results. Turning to valuation, JHG is now screening cheaper than when I downgraded to Hold in August. Taking in to account: a) a more attractive valuation, b) better 3Q23 outcomes than expected, c) a slight moderation in downside risks, I conclude this review with an upgrade to Buy. Finally, it is worth noting that given the share price fall since my previous review, JHG is now trading on a dividend yield of slightly over 6% pa.