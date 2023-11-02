Andrew Burton

Written by Nick Ackerman.

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is looking interesting again as the market starts to face pressure from rising interest rates. That has put pressure on equities and fixed-income assets, which is BlackRock's main business of managing assets. That saw AUM fall substantially last year, and while we've seen a recovery in managed assets, it still isn't at the $10 trillion+ level it was at the end of 2021.

Overall, the latest earnings from the company were fairly decent otherwise, and I believe over the long term, the company remains a solid investment selection for any core dividend growth portfolio.

Latest Quarter AUM and Inflows

Looking at the assets being managed specifically, AUM was up 14% year-over-year to the end of Q3 2023, but we can see that's down from the average AUM it was through the quarter.

BLK Financial Results (BlackRock)

Additionally, it is worth noting that the total net inflows here have slowed to a crawl. This was across the board for the most part, seeing declines or some shallow inflows aside from "Core Equity" ETFs.

BLK New Flow by Category (BlackRock)

Fortunately, the ETF business remains strong even as institutional and retail "long-term" assets are lower. The ETF inflows helped offset the entire outflows of those two categories. The retail segment has been weak for almost two years now, since Q2 2022. This could be fueled by ESG motivations on either side of the aisle, as BlackRock is accused by both political sides of not doing enough. That being said, it really hasn't been a hindrance to the business operations - at least not yet.

It's also tough to know because retail investors often can just start panic selling anytime the market starts to perform poorly. 2022 was a very rough year, and 2023, for most investors, isn't actually any better. In fact, investors could be even more frustrated than usual this year because they see the S&P 500 Index doing so well, and their portfolios could be flat or even down. However, take out the Magnificent Seven performance, and the results aren't too pretty.

For some context, here is a YTD chart of the performance of the S&P 500 Index compared against the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP). RSP is a representation of the broader index; if each constituent was weighted, that means no massive overweighting to the mega-cap tech names. When that is the case, we can see that the 'market' is slightly down on a YTD basis as September came in and crushed most equity investments.

Data by YCharts

All this being said institutional flows are only weakening a bit now in this latest quarter. One quarter isn't enough to determine if there is a trend going on yet.

When looking at the inflows, we can also see that Q3 has been a fairly weak quarter for the last couple of years anyway. Q3 2022 saw total inflows of just $17 billion, and while it was $75 billion in Q3 2021, everyone was pushing into equities at that time. It really ramped up in Q4 2021, right when most equities topped out.

Perhaps that is no coincidence, as overall sentiment was to pile into investments while everything seemed to be increasing. Now, the reverse is starting to be seen as most investments have been performing poorly, and investors aren't in the 'FOMO' (fear of missing out) mood.

They also noted that there was a single international client that took out $19 billion. So, it wasn't necessarily a widespread outflow that they were seeing, as over half of the outflow was one entity.

BLK Net Flows (BlackRock)

One of the reasons for this is that when Treasury Rates increase, investors can flock to those and collect a solid risk-free rate. Of course, that is one of the main drivers of seeing a weaker equity market and seeing bond prices fall, so AUM falls and inflows remain pressured. That cuts BLK in both ways as they garner fewer assets to manage with other alternative income-oriented investments to choose from by going directly to Treasuries.

Latest Quarter Earnings

Given the challenge to AUM and inflows, BLK was still able to put up a solid Q3. They beat massively on the bottom line and came in line with expectations on the top line. Year-over-year, revenue was up ~5%, driven by market recovery and still seeing some inflows.

Also helping out the adjusted EPS was the effective tax rate that went from 19% to 11.7% YoY or a 730 basis point reduction. That led to a $117 million increase in net income from the year-ago quarter. That being said, increased revenue from investment advisory fees and operating margins also improved, which drove YoY net income and EPS to be well over last year.

BLK Net Income and EPS (BlackRock)

Looking Forward

The company operates in a naturally cyclical industry when it is dependent on how investment assets are going to perform. They continue to have inflows, even if they are softer than we've previously seen. Treasuries offer a solid alternative to invest in at this time, and that means conservative investors have a place to put some capital outside of riskier bonds and equity investments.

Still, analysts do expect to see earnings growth going forward. It is rather tepid growth over this year and the next, but in 2025, most analysts actually believe the company will see a solid increase in earnings.

BLK EPS estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Given the uncertainty going forward, more cautious investors could wait for a low price before jumping in. Particularly, if one believes we are going to be entering a bad recession and equities have much further to fall heading into 2024, it could make a lot of sense to remain patient.

That said, given the fair value estimate based on the historical P/E range of the shares, we are looking at a stock that is trading below its range.

BLK Fair Value Range (Portfolio Insight)

The argument here would be that most of the damage is already priced in at this point. If the Fed is able to navigate a soft or softer landing, then BLK is a solid choice for the long-term investor at this time. If rates decline from here, that could give BLK's share price a bit of a jolt as asset prices would likely rebound.

Conclusion

BLK is a solid long-term investment choice for a dividend growth investor portfolio. It's certainly out of favor at the moment, and that's what is making it more appealing to consider at this level. Higher rates have hurt the underlying business of asset management when their Treasuries offer a risk-free rate that can be accessed directly without BLK managing the capital. That also puts pressure on AUM overall as money comes out of riskier bonds and equities.

The slowdown in inflows for BLK this latest quarter is a continuing trend of seeing Q3 inflows as being the weakest. It was also driven by a significant outflow from a single client pulling out $19 billion. That's something to continue to watch going forward; however, their ETF inflows have continued to be impressive.

The company also offers investors a solid and growing dividend while waiting. Albeit, the dividend growth is likely to be slower over the coming year or two, as we saw with the last increase. Still, given the solid free cash flow generation and earnings coverage, it appears quite safe, and I'd expect to see them in a position to continue to increase the dividend amount.