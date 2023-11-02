BlackRock: A Dividend Grower On Sale
Summary
- BlackRock's assets under management (AUM) have fallen due to overall market weakness, but the company's latest earnings were decent overall.
- AUM was up 14% YoY in Q3 2023, but still below the levels of the end of 2021.
- The ETF business remains strong, offsetting outflows in other categories, and analysts expect earnings growth in the future.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Cash Builder Opportunities. Learn More »
Written by Nick Ackerman.
BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is looking interesting again as the market starts to face pressure from rising interest rates. That has put pressure on equities and fixed-income assets, which is BlackRock's main business of managing assets. That saw AUM fall substantially last year, and while we've seen a recovery in managed assets, it still isn't at the $10 trillion+ level it was at the end of 2021.
Overall, the latest earnings from the company were fairly decent otherwise, and I believe over the long term, the company remains a solid investment selection for any core dividend growth portfolio.
Latest Quarter AUM and Inflows
Looking at the assets being managed specifically, AUM was up 14% year-over-year to the end of Q3 2023, but we can see that's down from the average AUM it was through the quarter.
Additionally, it is worth noting that the total net inflows here have slowed to a crawl. This was across the board for the most part, seeing declines or some shallow inflows aside from "Core Equity" ETFs.
Fortunately, the ETF business remains strong even as institutional and retail "long-term" assets are lower. The ETF inflows helped offset the entire outflows of those two categories. The retail segment has been weak for almost two years now, since Q2 2022. This could be fueled by ESG motivations on either side of the aisle, as BlackRock is accused by both political sides of not doing enough. That being said, it really hasn't been a hindrance to the business operations - at least not yet.
It's also tough to know because retail investors often can just start panic selling anytime the market starts to perform poorly. 2022 was a very rough year, and 2023, for most investors, isn't actually any better. In fact, investors could be even more frustrated than usual this year because they see the S&P 500 Index doing so well, and their portfolios could be flat or even down. However, take out the Magnificent Seven performance, and the results aren't too pretty.
For some context, here is a YTD chart of the performance of the S&P 500 Index compared against the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP). RSP is a representation of the broader index; if each constituent was weighted, that means no massive overweighting to the mega-cap tech names. When that is the case, we can see that the 'market' is slightly down on a YTD basis as September came in and crushed most equity investments.
All this being said institutional flows are only weakening a bit now in this latest quarter. One quarter isn't enough to determine if there is a trend going on yet.
When looking at the inflows, we can also see that Q3 has been a fairly weak quarter for the last couple of years anyway. Q3 2022 saw total inflows of just $17 billion, and while it was $75 billion in Q3 2021, everyone was pushing into equities at that time. It really ramped up in Q4 2021, right when most equities topped out.
Perhaps that is no coincidence, as overall sentiment was to pile into investments while everything seemed to be increasing. Now, the reverse is starting to be seen as most investments have been performing poorly, and investors aren't in the 'FOMO' (fear of missing out) mood.
They also noted that there was a single international client that took out $19 billion. So, it wasn't necessarily a widespread outflow that they were seeing, as over half of the outflow was one entity.
One of the reasons for this is that when Treasury Rates increase, investors can flock to those and collect a solid risk-free rate. Of course, that is one of the main drivers of seeing a weaker equity market and seeing bond prices fall, so AUM falls and inflows remain pressured. That cuts BLK in both ways as they garner fewer assets to manage with other alternative income-oriented investments to choose from by going directly to Treasuries.
Latest Quarter Earnings
Given the challenge to AUM and inflows, BLK was still able to put up a solid Q3. They beat massively on the bottom line and came in line with expectations on the top line. Year-over-year, revenue was up ~5%, driven by market recovery and still seeing some inflows.
Also helping out the adjusted EPS was the effective tax rate that went from 19% to 11.7% YoY or a 730 basis point reduction. That led to a $117 million increase in net income from the year-ago quarter. That being said, increased revenue from investment advisory fees and operating margins also improved, which drove YoY net income and EPS to be well over last year.
Looking Forward
The company operates in a naturally cyclical industry when it is dependent on how investment assets are going to perform. They continue to have inflows, even if they are softer than we've previously seen. Treasuries offer a solid alternative to invest in at this time, and that means conservative investors have a place to put some capital outside of riskier bonds and equity investments.
Still, analysts do expect to see earnings growth going forward. It is rather tepid growth over this year and the next, but in 2025, most analysts actually believe the company will see a solid increase in earnings.
Given the uncertainty going forward, more cautious investors could wait for a low price before jumping in. Particularly, if one believes we are going to be entering a bad recession and equities have much further to fall heading into 2024, it could make a lot of sense to remain patient.
That said, given the fair value estimate based on the historical P/E range of the shares, we are looking at a stock that is trading below its range.
The argument here would be that most of the damage is already priced in at this point. If the Fed is able to navigate a soft or softer landing, then BLK is a solid choice for the long-term investor at this time. If rates decline from here, that could give BLK's share price a bit of a jolt as asset prices would likely rebound.
Conclusion
BLK is a solid long-term investment choice for a dividend growth investor portfolio. It's certainly out of favor at the moment, and that's what is making it more appealing to consider at this level. Higher rates have hurt the underlying business of asset management when their Treasuries offer a risk-free rate that can be accessed directly without BLK managing the capital. That also puts pressure on AUM overall as money comes out of riskier bonds and equities.
The slowdown in inflows for BLK this latest quarter is a continuing trend of seeing Q3 inflows as being the weakest. It was also driven by a significant outflow from a single client pulling out $19 billion. That's something to continue to watch going forward; however, their ETF inflows have continued to be impressive.
The company also offers investors a solid and growing dividend while waiting. Albeit, the dividend growth is likely to be slower over the coming year or two, as we saw with the last increase. Still, given the solid free cash flow generation and earnings coverage, it appears quite safe, and I'd expect to see them in a position to continue to increase the dividend amount.
Interested in more income ideas?
Check out Cash Builder Opportunities, where we provide ideas about high-quality and reliable dividend growth ideas. These investments are designed to build growing income for investors. A special focus on investments that are leaders within their industry to provide stability and long-term wealth creation. Along with this, the service provides ideas for writing options to build investors' income even further.
Join us today to have access to our portfolio, watchlist and live chat. Members get the first look at all publications and even exclusive articles not posted elsewhere.
This article was written by
Cash Builder Opportunities, where his specific focus is on closed-end funds, dividend growth stocks, and option writing as an attractive way to achieve income. He shares model portfolios and research to help investors make better decisions, via his Investing Group’s active chat room. Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments