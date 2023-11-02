Abstract Aerial Art/DigitalVision via Getty Images

We think Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) artificial intelligence ("A.I.") revenue expectations have reset to be more reasonable after Q3 2023 results and outlook; hence, we are upgrading AMD stock to a hold.

We're now reversing our bearish stance on AMD after management's top line and non-GAAP gross margin guidance for next quarter missed consensus. We're more optimistic now, as our negative thesis regarding Wall Street expectations for AI revenue being too high played out this quarter, and investors edged closer to accepting that AMD won't be the next Nvidia (NVDA).

AMD's data center revenue grew 21% QoQ and declined 1% Y/Y to $1.60B, primarily driven by the transition to the new Genoa CPU. While we recognize that the data center growth rate improved sequentially from a growth of 2% QoQ and an 11% Y/Y decline last quarter, we think the pace of growth reflected in guidance for 4Q23 confirms that AMD won't live up to the A.I. hype the stock has received this year. Management guides revenue to grow 5% QoQ in 4Q23 to $6.1B, trailing consensus at $6.37B and representing a slower growth than last quarter's forecast and the fourth consecutive quarter in which revenue guidance falls below consensus estimates. Additionally, management guided lower than consensus for non-GAAP gross margin at 51.5% versus consensus at 52.3% and 3Q23 margin of 51.1%. We see a more balanced risk-reward profile for the stock post-earnings reset, but still don't see enough near-term upside to upgrade to a buy in 2H23.

We think AMD is on track to achieve management's goal of $2B in A.I.-related sales in 2024, but still don't expect this number to drive a material upside for the stock in the near-term. We expect the stock to be an in-line performer relative to the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX) in 2H23 until we find further evidence to more accurately judge the timing and possible larger magnitude of AMD's customers' AI ramp in 2024.

Additionally, our upgrade is also driven by our belief that AMD stock has priced in its glass half-empty A.I. growth story for the most part; the stock is up 21% over the past six months, largely driven by the 13% increase over the past five days post-earnings. AMD outperforms rival Intel (INTC) but continues to underperform the A.I. poster child, NVDA, in the chart. We think outperformance should moderate in 2H23 and see the stock being more of an in-line performer. We think the lowered near-term expectation bought management some breathing space for the next 2-quarters. We recommend investors stay on the sidelines for the near term.

The following graph outlines AMD's stock performance against INTC, NVDA, S&P 500 (SP500), and SOX over six months.

Also, the following chart outlines our rating history on the stock; AMD is down 13% since our strong sell call in mid-June, underperforming the S&P 500 by around 9%.

PC market makes the long-awaited comeback

We're seeing signs of end-demand recovery into 2024 and expect this to reflect positively on top-line growth reacceleration in 2024. Client net revenue was the bright spot this quarter, rebounding 46% QoQ and 42% Y/Y to $1,453M after several quarters of a PC demand slump due to the post-pandemic inventory correction. IDC reported global PC shipments declined 7.6% in Q3 2023 versus 13.4% a quarter prior; we continue to expect Client revenue to improve sequentially in the double-digit range in 2024. Client revenue this quarter has improved substantially compared to last quarter, in which Client revenue dropped 54% Y/Y and grew 35% QoQ to $998. Still, we think AMD's share gain rate against INTC has moderated in the PC Client market and hence still see some competitive headwinds impacting the growth rate, but we remain confident in the PC market rebound regardless of whether or not the recession plays out next year. The following chart outlines AMD's segment results this quarter.

Additionally, we think gaming demand is improving after a downturn this year; gaming revenue dropped 5% QoQ and 8% Y/Y, which accounts for a better decline than 2Q23, in which gaming revenue declined 10% QoQ and 4% Y/Y. We still don't see gaming revenue driving financial outperformance in the back end of the year, as we continue to see macro uncertainty weigh on end demand recovery. We see a similar slower rebound for embedded revenue into next year, with revenue declining more steeply this quarter due to the communication infrastructure market reducing inventory levels and correcting. We still see a somewhat mixed demand environment for AMD, but we think the worst is priced into the outlook and will be factored into the stock price into 2024. We recommend investors wait for more attractive entry points.

Valuation

AMD stock is overvalued, in our opinion. We think AMD is trading at a substantially higher multiple due to expectations that it'll experience A.I. tailwinds similar to NVDA; we don't believe this is the case and hence see the premium valuation as unjustified at current levels. On a P/E basis, the stock is trading at 36.6x C2023 EPS $2.69 compared to the peer group average of 34.3x. The stock is trading at 6.9x EV/C2023 Sales versus the peer group average of 5.1x. We're more constructive on AMD after the expectation reset but still don't see a favorable risk-reward profile for the stock in 2H23.

The following chart outlines AMD's valuation against the peer group average.

Word on Wall Street

Wall Street continues to push the buy rating for AMD in spite of the company's lackluster financial outperformance over the past six months. Of the 48 analysts covering the stock, 35 are buy-rated, 12 are hold-rated, and the remaining are sell-rated. The stock is trading at $99 per share. The median sell-side price target is $130, while the mean is $131 for a potential upside of 32-33%.

The following charts outline AMD's sell-side ratings and price targets.

What to do with the stock

We're upgrading AMD to a hold after a somewhat long bearish stance since late March; we think the market is waking up to the reality that AMD won't be the next NVDA, and expectations reset accordingly. This quarter's results and outlook for next quarter confirm that AMD's top-line and non-GAAP gross margin will remain lackluster. We think there's a more balanced risk-reward profile for the stock into 2024 as PC demand rebounds and computing spend picks back up after being overshadowed by cloud capex spend favoring A.I.-related investments in 2023. Still, we don't see AMD achieving financial outperformance in the near term and recommend investors stay on the sidelines.