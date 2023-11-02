Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ball Corporation (BALL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 02, 2023 5:15 PM ETBall Corporation (BALL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.5K Followers

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dan Fisher - Chairman and CEO

Howard Yu - EVP and CFO

Scott Morrison - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

George Staphos - Bank of America

Mike Leithead - Barclays

Ghansham Panjabi - Baird

Arun Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets

Mike Roxland - Truist Securities

Phil Ng - Jefferies

Gabe Hajde - Wells Fargo Securities

Adam Samuelson - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Ball Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to the Chairman and CEO, Mr. Dan Fisher. Please go ahead.

Dan Fisher

Thanks, Frank. Good morning, everyone. This is Ball Corporation's conference call regarding the company's third quarter 2023 results. The information provided during this call will contain forward-looking statements. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied. Some factors that could cause the results or outcomes to differ are in the company's latest 10-K and in other company SEC filings as well as company news releases. If you do not already have our earnings release, it is available on our website at ball.com. Information regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures may also be found in the notes section of today's earnings release.

Historical financial results for the divested Russian operations are reflected in the beverage packaging EMEA segment. See Note-1, business segment information. For a quarterly breakout of Russia's historical sales and comparable operating earnings. In addition, the release includes a summary of noncomparable items as well as a reconciliation of comparable net earnings and diluted earnings per share calculations. Before we dive into our discussion about Ball's solid third quarter earnings

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BALL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BALL

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.