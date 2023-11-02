Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 02, 2023 5:15 PM ETSummit Materials, Inc. (SUM)
Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 11:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andy Larkin - Vice President of Investor Relations

Anne Noonan - President and Chief Executive Officer

Scott Anderson - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stanley Elliott - Stifel

Trey Grooms - Stephens

Garik Shmois - Loop Capital Markets

Collin Verron - Jefferies

Anthony Pettinari - Citi

Kathryn Thompson - Thompson Research

David MacGregor - Longbow Research

Adam Thalhimer - Thompson Davis

Brent Thielman - D.A. Davidson

Mike Dahl - RBC Capital Markets

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs

Keith Hughes – Truist Securities

Operator

Hello, good morning. My name is Jeremy and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Summit Materials Incorporated 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Andy Larkin, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Andy Larkin

Hello and welcome to the Summit Materials third quarter 2023 results conference call. Yesterday afternoon, we issued a press release detailing our financial and operating results. Today's call is accompanied by an investor presentation and a supplemental workbook, highlighting key financial and operating data.

All of these materials can be found on our Investor Relations website. Management's commentary and responses to questions on today's call may include forward-looking statements, which by their nature are uncertain and outside of Summit Materials' control. Although these forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, actual results may differ in a material way.

For a discussion of some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ, please see the Risk

