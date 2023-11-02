Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 02, 2023 5:20 PM ETArchrock, Inc. (AROC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.5K Followers

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Megan Repine - Manager, IR, Noble Midstream Partners

Bradley Childers - President, CEO & Director

Douglas Aron - SVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

James Rollyson - Raymond James & Associates

Stephen Ferazani - Sidoti & Company

Selman Akyol - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Archrock's Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Your host for today's call is Megan Repine, Vice President of Investor Relations at Archrock. I will now turn the call over to Ms. Repine. You may begin.

Megan Repine

Thank you, Nadia. Hello, everyone, and thanks for joining us on today's call. With me today are Brad Childers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Archrock; and Doug Aron, Chief Financial Officer of Archrock. Yesterday, Archrock released its financial and operating results for the third quarter 2023. If you have not received a copy, you can find the information on the company's website at www.archrock.com.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, based on our current beliefs and expectations as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Archrock management team. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Please refer to our latest filings with the SEC for a list of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements made during this call. In addition, our discussion today will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, gross margin, gross margin percentage, free cash flow, free cash flow after dividend and cash available for dividend. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AROC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AROC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.