Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.51K Followers

Start Time: 16:30 January 1, 0000 4:59 PM ET

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call

November 02, 2023, 16:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Spencer - CEO

Donn Casale - Chief Commercial Officer

Rob Janssen - Chief Medical Officer

Kelly MacDonald - CFO

Paul Cox - VP of IR and Corporate Communications

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Phipps - William Blair

Ernesto Rodriguez-Dumont - TD Cowen

Jonathan Miller - Evercore ISI

Roy Buchanan - JMP Securities

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Dynavax Technologies' Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. At the end of the company's prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions and provide specific participation instructions at that time.

I would now like to turn the call over to Paul Cox, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. You may begin.

Paul Cox

Thanks you all for participating in today's call. Joining me today from Dynavax are Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer; Donn Casale, Chief Commercial Officer; Rob Janssen, Chief Medical Officer; and Kelly MacDonald, Chief Financial Officer.

Earlier today, Dynavax released financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Copies of the press release and a supplementary slide presentation are available on Dynavax's Web site.

Before we begin, I advise you that we will be making forward-looking statements today based on our current expectations and beliefs, including but not limited to, potential market sizes, market segmentation, effective marketing efforts, future expected market share and related growth rates and related ACIP recommendation impacts on each, financial guidance and trends including revenue, profitability, cash flow, and sufficiency of current capitalization, timing and results of FDA submissions, clinical trial starts and data readouts and potential future uses or demand for our CpG 1018 adjuvant. These statements involve risks and uncertainties and our actual results may

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About DVAX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DVAX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.