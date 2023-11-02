Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.51K Followers

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Adam Wudel - Senior Vice President, Finance, Capital Market and Treasurer

Jon Stanner - President and Chief Executive Officer

Trey Conkling - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Michael Bellisario - Baird

Chris Woronka - Deutsche Bank

Bill Crow - Raymond James

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Summit Hotel Properties Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I’d now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Adam Wudel, Senior Vice President of Finance, Capital Market and Treasurer. Please go ahead.

Adam Wudel

Thank you, Victor, and good morning. I am joined today by Summit Hotel Properties President and Chief Executive Officer, Jon Stanner, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Trey Conkling.

Please note that many of our comments today are considered forward-looking statements as defined by federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, as described in our SEC filings. Forward-looking statements that we make today are effective only as of today, November 2, 2023, and we undertake no duty to update them later. You can find copies of our SEC filings and earnings release, which contain reconciliations to non-GAAP financial measures referenced on this call on our website at www.shpreit.com.

Please welcome Summit Hotel Properties President and CEO, Jon Stanner.

Jon Stanner

Thanks, Adam, and thank you all for joining us today for our third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. We were pleased with our third quarter results as pro forma RevPAR increased 2.4% compared to the third quarter of last year, driving a 2.6% increase in hotel EBITDA

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About INN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on INN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.