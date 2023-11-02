Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 02, 2023 8:29 PM ETMonster Beverage Corporation (MNST)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.51K Followers

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Rodney Sacks - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Hilton Schlosberg - Vice Chairman and Co-CEO

Tom Kelly - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Peter Grom - UBS

Drew Levine - JPMorgan

Vivien Azer - TD Cowen

Charlie Higgs - Redburn Atlantic

Mark Astrachan - Stifel

Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good afternoon. And welcome to the Monster Beverage Company Third Quarter 2023 Conference call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Rodney Sacks and Hilton Schlosberg, Co-CEOs. Please go ahead.

Rodney Sacks

Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for attending this call. I am Rodney Sacks. Hilton Schlosberg, our Vice Chairman and my Co-Chief Executive Officer is on the call; as is Tom Kelly, our Chief Financial Officer. Tom Kelly will now read our cautionary statement.

Tom Kelly

Before we begin, I would like to remind listeners that certain statements made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 as amended, and are based on currently available information regarding the expectations of management with respect to revenues, profitability, future business, future events, financial performance and trends.

Management cautions that these statements are based on our current knowledge and expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made during this call.

Please refer to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MNST

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MNST

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.