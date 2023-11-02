Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Inseego Corp. (INSG) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 02, 2023 8:44 PM ETInseego Corp. (INSG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.51K Followers

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ashish Sharma - Chief Executive Officer

Steven Gatoff - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lance Vitanza - Cowen & Company

Jeremy Kwan - Stifel

Operator

Hello and welcome to Inseego Corp.'s Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. Please note that today's event is being recorded. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] On the call today are Ashish Sharma, CEO, Steven Gatoff, Chief Financial Officer.

During this call, non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the earnings release, which is available on the Investors section of the company's website. An audio replay of this call will also be archived there.

Please also be advised that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on the company's current expectations and beliefs. For a discussion on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations, please refer to the risk factors described in our Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings which are available on our website. Please also refer to the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements section contained in today's press release.

I would now like to turn the call over to Ashish Sharma, CEO. Please go ahead.

Ashish Sharma

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. Q3 was a mixed quarter for us. We continue to see the effects of our supply chain challenges in addition to legacy product declines, which impacted our revenue in Q3 and will extend into Q4. As you will see in our results, we are managing our operations tightly. We will continue to be

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About INSG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INSG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.