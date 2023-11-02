Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 02, 2023 8:57 PM ETRedfin Corporation (RDFN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.51K Followers

Redfin Corporation. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Meg Nunnally - Head of Investor Relations

Glenn Kelman - President and Chief Executive Officer

Chris Nielsen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Helfstein - Oppenheimer

Wyatt Swanson - D.A. Davidson

Bernie McTernan - Needham and Company

Ygal Arounian - City Group

Jonathan Bass - Stephens

Jay McCanless - Wedbush

Vincent Kardos - Jefferies

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Redfin Corporation’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host. Meg Nunnally. Thank you. You may begin.

Meg Nunnally

Good afternoon and welcome to Redfin’s financial results conference call for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. I’m Meg Nunnally, Redfin’s Head of Investor Relations. Joining me on the call today is Glenn Kelman, our CEO; and Chris Nielsen, our CFO.

Before we start, note that some of our statements on today’s call are forward-looking. We believe our assumptions and expectations related to these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but our actual results may turn out to be materially different. Please read and consider the risk factors in our SEC filings together with the content of today’s call.

Any forward-looking statements are based on our assumptions today, and we don’t undertake to update these statements in light of new information or future events. On this call, we will present non-GAAP measures when discussing our financial results. We encourage you to review today’s earnings release, which is available on our website at investors.redfin.com for more information related to our non-GAAP measures, including the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and related

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About RDFN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on RDFN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.