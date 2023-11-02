Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.51K Followers

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Leah Brady - Vice President, Investor Relations

Donald Wood - Chief Executive Officer

Dan Guglielmone - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Jeff Berkes - President and Chief Operating Officer

Wendy Seher - Executive Vice President, Eastern Region President

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Goldfarb - Piper Sandler

Steve Sakwa - Evercore ISI

Juan Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets

Greg McGinnis - Scotiabank

Michael Goldsmith - UBS

Dori Kesten - Wells Fargo

Jeffrey Spector - Bank of America

Hongliang Zhang - JPMorgan

Ravi Vaidya - Mizuho

Anthony Powell - Barclays

Linda Tsai - Jefferies

Nicholas Joseph - Citi

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Federal Realty Investment Trust Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Leah Brady, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Leah Brady

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today for Federal Realty's third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call are Don Wood, Federal's Chief Executive Officer; Jeff Berkes, President and Chief Operating Officer; Dan G, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; Jan Sweetnam, Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer; and Wendy Seher, Executive Vice President, Eastern Region President as well as other members of our executive team that are here to take your questions at the conclusion of our prepared remarks.

A reminder that certain matters discussed on this call may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About FRT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on FRT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.