Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.51K Followers

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Davis Snyder - IR

Andrew Hurst - President & CEO

Ashish Ghia - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Bhavesh, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Perdoceo Education Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all lines have been placed on mute, to prevent any background noise. Thank you.

I will now hand the call over to Davis Snyder with Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Davis Snyder

Thanks, Bhavesh. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our third quarter 2023 earnings call. With me on the call today is Todd Nelson, Executive Chairman; Andrew Hurst, President and Executive Officer; and Ashish Ghia, Chief Financial Officer.

This conference call is being webcast live within the Investor Relations section at perdoceoed.com. A webcast replay will also be available on our site, and you can always contact the IR Group for Investor Relations support. Let me remind you that this afternoon's earnings release and the remarks made today include forward-looking statements as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

These statements are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to Perdoceo Education and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results or business to differ materially from expressed in or implied by these statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors identified in Perdoceo's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by the securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PRDO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PRDO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.