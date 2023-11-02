Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 02, 2023 9:09 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.51K Followers

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Anil Gupta - Vice President of Investor Relations

Brian Armstrong - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Alesia Haas - Chief Financial Officer

Emilie Choi - President and Chief Operating Officer

Paul Grewal - Chief Legal Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kenneth Worthington - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Devin Ryan - JMP Securities LLC

Michael Colonnese - H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Joseph Vafi - Canaccord Genuity LLC

Benjamin Budish - Barclays Bank PLC

Owen Lau - Oppenheimer

John Todaro - Needham & Company

Bo Pei - US Tiger Securities

Eric Dray - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Sarah, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Coinbase Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Anil Gupta, Vice President, Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Anil Gupta

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Coinbase third quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me on today's call are Brian Armstrong, Co-Founder and CEO; Emilie Choi, President and COO; Alesia Haas, CFO; and Paul Grewal, Chief Legal Officer. I hope you've all had the opportunity to read our shareholder letter, which was published earlier today on our Investor Relations website.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that during today's call, we may make forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary materially from today's statements. Information concerning risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause these results to differ is included in our SEC filings.

Our discussion today will also include references to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About COIN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COIN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.