Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Malibu Boats: Good Company But Waiting For A Better Price

Nov. 02, 2023 10:33 PM ETMalibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU)BC, MCFT, PII
Investing for Financial Freedom profile picture
Investing for Financial Freedom
1 Follower

Summary

  • Malibu Boats’ market capitalization has declined almost 49% since the peak in March 2021 and seems a bargain at the current price.
  • Several long-term macro growth drivers could trigger a reversal in share price, but I believe the cyclical nature of the industry and the presence of near-term risks warrant caution.
  • I rate the stock a Hold and will initiate a buy when the market capitalization falls further to around $840M or a price of $40 per share.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Investing for Financial Freedom as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium.

This article was written by

Investing for Financial Freedom profile picture
Investing for Financial Freedom
1 Follower
I have spent over ten years investing in stocks as a retail investor. Some of the best investment ideas are the simplest ones, although taking advantage of opportunities requires conviction. I am passionate about understanding companies and industries, and strive to uncover value opportunities such as net-net as well as good companies trading at a fair valuation. Professionally, I have worked with early-stage startups in various industries, as well as business management in the e-commerce industry. I hold a Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering, and a Masters Degree in Business Design. I invest in equities listed in the USA, and occasionally in Hong Kong, Singapore and Sweden, and hope to share my knowledge through my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MBUU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article may not take into account all the risks and catalysts for the stocks described in it. Any part of this analytical article is provided for informational purposes only, and does not constitute an individual investment recommendation, investment idea, advice, offer to buy or sell securities, or other financial instruments. The completeness and accuracy of the information in the analytical article are not guaranteed. If any fundamental criteria or events change in the future, I do not assume any obligation to update this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MBUU

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MBUU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MBUU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.