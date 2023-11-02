Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BlackLine, Inc. (BL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 02, 2023 10:19 PM ETBlackLine, Inc. (BL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.52K Followers

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Humphries – Vice President-Investor Relations

Owen Ryan – Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Therese Tucker – Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Mark Partin – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rob Oliver – Baird

Alex Sklar – Raymond James

Chris Quintero – Morgan Stanley

Pat Walravens – JMP Securities

Koji Ikeda – Bank of America

William McNamara – BTIG

Kyle Aberasturi – BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the BlackLine Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Matt Humphries, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Matt Humphries

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. With me on the call are Owen Ryan and Therese Tucker, Co-Chief Executive Officers of BlackLine; as well as Mark Partin, Chief Financial Officer. Before we get started, I would like to note that certain statements made during this conference call that are not historical facts, including those regarding our future plans, objectives, and expected performance, in particular our guidance for Q4 and full year 2023, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent our outlook only as of the date of this call.

While we believe any forward-looking statements made during this call are reasonable, actual results could differ materially, as these statements are based on our current expectations as of today and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those stated in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BL

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.