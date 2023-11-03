Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 03, 2023 12:07 AM ETBoot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.61K Followers

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Dedovesh - SVP, IR and Financial Planning

Jim Conroy - President and CEO

Jim Watkins - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Boss - JPMorgan

Steven Zaccone - Citi

Max Rakhlenko - TD Cowen

Jason Haas - Bank of America

Janine Stichter - BTIG

Dylan Carden - William Blair

Jonathan Komp - Baird

Corey Tarlowe - Jefferies

Jay Sole - UBS

Sam Poser - Williams Trading

Jeremy Hamblin - Craig-Hallum

Mitch Kummetz - Seaport Research

John Lawrence - Benchmark Company

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to Boot Barn Holdings' Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

Now, I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Mark Dedovesh, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Financial Planning. Please go ahead.

Mark Dedovesh

Thank you. Good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Boot Barn’s second quarter fiscal 2024 earnings results. With me on today’s call are Jim Conroy, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Watkins, Chief Financial Officer.

A copy of today’s press release along with a supplemental financial presentation is available on the Investor Relations section of Boot Barn’s website at bootbarn.com. Shortly after we end this call, a recording of the call will be available as a replay for 30 days on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website.

I would like to remind you that certain statements we will make in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Boot Barn’s judgment and analysis only as of today and actual results may differ materially from current expectations based on a number of factors affecting Boot Barn’s business. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BOOT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BOOT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.