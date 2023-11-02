Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 02, 2023 10:33 PM ETGrifols, S.A. (GRFS), GIKLY, GIFLF, GIFOF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.52K Followers

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Nuria Pascual - IR and Sustainability Officer

Thomas Glanzmann - Executive Chairman and CEO

Victor Grifols Deu - COO

Alfredo Arroyo - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Jones - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co.

James Gordon - JPMorgan

Thibault Boutherin - Morgan Stanley

Alvaro Lenze - Alantra Equities

Guilherme Sampaio - CaixaBank

Jaime Escribano - Banco Santander

Charles Pitman - Barclays

Peter Verdult - Citigroup Inc.

Nuria Pascual

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Grifols Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Thank you very much for taking the time to join us today. This is Nuria Pascual, Investor Relations and Sustainability Officer. I'm joined by Thomas Glanzmann, our Executive Chairman and CEO; Victor Grifols Deu, Chief Operating Officer; and Alfredo Arroyo, CFO.

This call will last about 60 minutes. There will be a presentation of approximately 30 minutes, followed by a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded, and the materials for the call are on the Investor Relations website at grifols.com. The transcript and webcast replay of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations website within 24 hours after the end of the conference call.

Now if we turn to Slide 2. Before we start, I would like to draw your attention to the forward-looking statements disclaimer in this slide deck of the release. Forward-looking statements on the call are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties speak only as of the call's original date, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the statements.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Thomas Glanzmann.

Thomas Glanzmann

Thank you, Nuria. Good afternoon and morning to all on the call. Thank you for joining us today.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GRFS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GRFS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.