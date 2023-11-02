Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 02, 2023 10:37 PM ETStericycle, Inc. (SRCL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.52K Followers

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Ellis - VP, IR

Cindy Miller - CEO

Janet Zelenka - CFO and Chief Information Officer

Cory White - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sean Dodge - RBC Capital Markets

Scott Schneeberger - Oppenheimer & Company

Michael Hoffman - Stifel

Dave Manthey - Baird

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q3 2023 Stericycle Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

And I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Andrew Ellis. Sir, please go ahead.

Andrew Ellis

Good morning, and thank you for joining Stericycle's 2023 third quarter earnings call. On the call today will be Cindy Miller, our Chief Executive Officer; Janet Zelenka, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer; and Cory White, our Chief Commercial Officer.

The discussion today includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When we use words such as believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, may, plan, will, goal or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of our management about future events and are, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ significantly from those described in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ are discussed in the safe harbor statement in our earnings press release and in greater detail within the risk factors in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our past financial performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of our future performance, and investors should not use historical results to anticipate future results

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SRCL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SRCL

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.