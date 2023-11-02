Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 02, 2023 10:40 PM ETMP Materials Corp. (MP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.52K Followers

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Martin Sheehan - Head, Investor Relations

Jim Litinsky - Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Rosenthal - Founder and Chief Operating Officer

Ryan Corbett - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Summerville - D.A. Davidson

Laurence Alexander - Jefferies

Carlos De Alba - Morgan Stanley

George Gianarikas - Canaccord Genuity

Corinne Blanchard - Deutsche Bank

Bill Peterson - JPMorgan

Lawson Winder - Bank of America

David Deckelbaum - TD Cowen

Operator

Good afternoon and thank you for attending the MP Materials Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Head of Investor Relations, Martin Sheehan. Please go ahead.

Martin Sheehan

Thank you, operator and good afternoon everyone. Welcome to the MP Materials’ third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. With me today from MP Materials are Jim Litinsky, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Michael Rosenthal, Founder and Chief Operating Officer; and Ryan Corbett, Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, today’s discussion will contain forward-looking statements relating to future events and expectations that are subject to various assumptions and caveats. Factors that may cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from these statements are included in today’s presentation, earnings release and in our SEC filings. In addition, we have included some non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in today’s earnings release and the appendix to today’s slide presentation. Any reference in our discussion today to EBITDA means adjusted EBITDA. Finally, the earnings release and slide presentation are available on our website.

With that, I will turn the call over to Jim. Jim?

Jim Litinsky

Thanks, Martin and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MP

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MP

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.