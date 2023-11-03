Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alexandria Real Estate Likely To Do Well Long-Term Even If Yields Stay High

David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ARE's share price has plummeted by 50%+.
  • Meanwhile, their fundamentals are the strongest ever.
  • I go over recent earnings and share where I plan to add to my position.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, High Yield Landlord. Learn More »

phrase buy the dip handwritten on night wet window glass surface

z1b

Dear readers,

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) is a one of a kind life-science REIT which has seen its price decline by over 50% over the past two years.

I believe there are several reasons for

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us at High Yield Landlord for a 2-week free trial

We are the largest and best-rated real estate investor community on Seeking Alpha with 2,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 500+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

A close-up of a logo Description automatically generated with low confidence

This article was written by

David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
2.59K Followers

David Ksir is an ex-Private Equity investment professional with a strong European real estate background, now focused on active investing in US and EU equities. His goal is generating market beating returns with an emphasis on reliable (growing) dividends. He is primarily invested in REITs, Financials and Renewable Energy.

David contributes to the Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

n
ntftm
Today, 12:24 AM
Premium
Comments (37)
It seems disingenuous to rate it a STRONG BUY and then conclude by saying you will only add if it drops $20 from its current price.

This reads like you are treating it as a HOLD for your own portfolio, but you hope others buy because you are underwater in your position.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ARE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.