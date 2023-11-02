Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Compass Diversified (CODI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.53K Followers

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Cody Slach - Gateway Group

Elias Sabo - Chief Executive Officer

Pat Maciariello - Chief Operating Officer, Compass Group Management

Ryan Faulkingham - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Larry Solow - CJS Securities

Robert Dodd - Raymond James

Chris Kennedy - William Blair

Barry Haimes - Sage Asset Management

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Compass Diversified's Third Quarter 2023 Conference call. Today's call is being recorded. All lines are placed on mute. [Operator Instructions].

At this time I would like to turn the conference over to Cody Slach of Gateway Group for introduction and the reading of the Safe Harbor statement. Please go ahead sir.

Cody Slach

Thank you and welcome to Compass Diversified's Third Quarter 2023 Conference call. Representing the company today are Elias Sabo, CODI's CEO; Ryan Faulkingham, CODI's CFO; and Pat Maciariello, COO of Compass Group Management.

Before we begin, I would like to point out that the Q3 2023 press release including the financial tables and non-GAAP financial measure reconciliations for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings and pro forma net sales are available at the Investor Relations section on the company's website at compassdiversified.com.

The company also filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC today after the market closed, which includes reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures discussed on this call and is also available at the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

Please note that references to EBITDA and the following discussions refer to adjusted EBITDA as reconciled to net income or loss from continuing operations in the company's financial filings.

The company does not provide a reconciliation of its full year expected 2023 adjusted earnings, or adjusted EBITDA because certain significant reconciling information is not available without

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CODI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CODI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.