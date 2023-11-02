Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 02, 2023 11:27 PM ET10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.53K Followers

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Cassie Corneau - Director, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance

Serge Saxonov - CEO and Co-Founder

Justin McAnear - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Donnelly - Citi

Dan Arias - Stifel

Kyle Mikson - Canaccord Genuity

Dan Brennan - TD Cowen

Salem Salem - Barclays

Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley

John Sourbeer - UBS

Mason Carrico - Stephens

Michael Ryskin - Bank of America

Justin Bowers - Deutsche Bank

Rachel Vatnsdal - JPMorgan

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Aaron, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the 10x Genomics Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed in mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn our call over to Cassie Corneau, Director of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance. Please go ahead.

Cassie Corneau

Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. Earlier today, 10x Genomics released the financial results for the third quarter ended September 30th, 2023. If you have not received this news release or if you would like to be added to the company’s distribution list, please send an e-mail to investors at 10xgenomics.com. An archived webcast of this call will be available on the Investor tab of the company’s website, 10xgenomics.com for at least 45 days following this call.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities laws. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TXG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TXG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.