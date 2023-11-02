Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GoDaddy, Inc. (GDDY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 02, 2023 11:30 PM ETGoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.53K Followers

GoDaddy, Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Christie Masoner - Vice President, Investor Relations

Aman Bhutani - Chief Executive Officer

Mark McCaffrey - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Vikram Kesavabhotla - Baird

Trevor Young - Barclays

Matthew Pfau - William Blair

Christopher Kuntarich - UBS

Naved Khan - B. Riley

Ella Smith - JPMorgan

Ygal Arounian - Citi

Ken Wong - Oppenheimer

Deepak Mathivanan - Wolfe

Christie Masoner

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for GoDaddy's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. I'm Christie Masoner, VP of Investor Relations. And with me today are Aman Bhutani, Chief Executive Officer; and Mark McCaffrey, Chief Financial Officer. Following prepared remarks, we will open up the call for your questions. [Operator Instructions].

On today's call, we'll be referencing both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and other operating and business metrics. A discussion of why we use non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to their GAAP equivalents may be found in the presentation posted to our Investor Relations site at investors.goddady.net or in today's earnings release on our Form 8-K furnished at the SEC. Growth rates presented represent year-over-year comparisons, unless otherwise noted.

The matters we'll be discussing today include forward-looking statements such as those related to future financial results and our strategies or objectives with respect to future operations. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are discussed in detail in our periodic SEC filings. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today, November 2, 2023. And except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update these statements because of new information or future events.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GDDY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GDDY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.