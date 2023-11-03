Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 03, 2023 12:08 AM ETQualys, Inc. (QLYS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.53K Followers

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Blair King - Vice President-Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Sumedh Thakar - President & Chief Executive Officer

Joo Mi Kim - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Walkley - Canaccord Genuity

Anushtha Mittal - RBC Capital Markets

Jonathan Ho - William Blair

Brian Colley - Stephens

Rudy Kessinger - DA Davidson

Joshua Tilton - Wolfe Research

Matt Saltzman - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Qualys Third Quarter 2023 Investor Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

And I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Blair King. Sir, please go ahead.

Blair King

Thank you, Chris. Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone, to our Qualys' Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Joining me today to discuss our results are Sumedh Thakar, our President and CEO; and Joo Mi Kim, our CFO.

Before we get started, I would like to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements that generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Actual results may differ materially from these statements. The factors that could cause results to differ materially are set forth in today’s press release and in our filings with the SEC, including our latest Form 10-Q and 10-K. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

During this call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About QLYS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QLYS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.