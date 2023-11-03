Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Colliers International: Still A Buy Despite Earnings Miss

The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • CIGI's Q3 2023 results fell short of expectations due to an increase in interest costs and negative operating leverage for its Capital Markets business.
  • But Colliers International's Capital Markets business performed better than the market in the recent quarter, and the company has set a goal to reduce its financial leverage by end-2023.
  • I continue to assign a Buy rating to Colliers International based on my expectations of an improved set of results for CIGI next year.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Asia Value & Moat Stocks. Learn More »

Colliers International sign on the office building in Los Angeles, CA, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Elevator Pitch

My Buy investment rating for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSX:CIGI:CA) shares stays unchanged.

I previously assessed CIGI's Q2 2023 financial performance in my earlier August 3 update. In this latest write-up, I review Colliers International's most recent

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!

This article was written by

The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
11.15K Followers
The Value Pendulum is an Asian equity market specialist with over a decade of experience on both the buy and sell sides. He is the author of the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CIGI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CIGI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CIGI
--
CIGI:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.