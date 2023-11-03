Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wayfair's Marketplace Model: Unleashing Long-Term Potential

Nov. 03, 2023 1:58 AM ETWayfair Inc. (W)
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
1.06K Followers

Summary

  • The stock has gone up 38% since our initial coverage in May 2023.
  • The company's recovery trajectory indicates strengthening fundamentals and potential for further upside.
  • Wayfair is building a strong business on the marketplace model, a transforming force that is seen as having long-term potential and advantages over traditional retail models.
  • Wayfair’s revenue performance has been more resilient compared to luxury furniture sellers RH and Williams-Sonoma.

Young woman hand reaching for the mountains during sunset and beautiful landscape

kitzcorner

Earnings Overview and Market Response

Wayfair (NYSE:W) reported Q3 earnings this week that beat analyst estimates, sending the stock up 4%. The company showed signs of overcoming macroeconomic headwinds, with revenue growing 3.7% year-over-year despite ongoing housing market weakness. The stock has pulled

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
1.06K Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of W either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About W

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on W

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
W
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.