New Oriental Education Delivers A Lesson In Business Revival

Bamboo Works
Summary

  • Since divesting its academic tutoring business, New Oriental has bounced back by developing new education ventures, beating market expectations for both revenue and profit in its latest quarter.
  • The results pushed its share price to a two-year high, prompting major banks to raise their target price for the stock.
  • New Oriental’s latest quarterly earnings surpassed market expectations, as revenues reached 92% of their pre-crackdown level and adjusted net profit hit a three-year-high.

Two years after suffering a near-death experience, a market leader in China’s private education industry has roared back to life.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) was forced to rewrite its business model when

This article was written by

Bamboo Works
