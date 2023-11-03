U.S Auto Deals: Ample Ratings Headroom

Apriori1/iStock via Getty Images

By Gianmarco Migliavacca

Higher costs from new union contracts should be manageable for U.S. automakers and provide stability to their labor relations over the next half-decade.

The road has cleared for U.S. automakers to return to normalcy. Within the past week, the United Auto Workers union reached tentative agreements with the Big 3 - Ford (F) first, followed by Stellantis (STLA) and GM (GM).

All three deals have similar terms, and must be ratified by union members - which we believe is likely. This would end months of uncertainty and establish a stable labor framework until the contract’s expiration in May 2028.

As highlighted in a prior blog, the UAW’s initial demands were extensive, and threatened the automakers’ long-term competitiveness. However, the final agreements are not “worst-case” but more of a middle ground, with concessions made by both parties.

Some of the most contentious union demands, such as a shorter work week and reinstatement of defined benefit pensions, were scrapped.

Additional deal terms are in line with general expectations, including wage increases of 25% (vs. the union’s original 40% demand) and the reinstatement of cost-of-living allowances, which together would increase labor costs by just over 30% over the length of the contracts.

Other key terms include expanded health care and retirement benefits, paid time off, elimination of worker “tiering” and better treatment of temporary workers - all of which were anticipated.

While the union did not achieve its initial goal of extending the UAW master agreement to EV battery plants operating under joint ventures, it did receive commitments to gradually convert some existing (unionized) plants to EV production and assembly, as well as a pathway to transition battery plants fully owned by the carmakers to the UAW contract should a majority of their workers decide to join the union.

Fortunately, we think the new deals will be manageable for automakers, given their strong credit metrics and liquidity, and are unlikely to impair long-term profitability.

Ford, for example, could see an additional $2bn in overall costs by contract’s end, which would reduce operating margins by up to 70bps through 2027, but that could be partially offset by productivity gains.

Importantly, reaching a deal quickly limited damage from the strikes, which had already reached over $1bn as of October. Notably, S&P upgraded Ford’s ratings after the deal was reached.

Overall, we believe that the agreements, despite their costs, should smooth the ride for all three automakers, allowing them to retain solid financial and ratings headroom, and to adopt their U.S. electrification plans with higher confidence.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2023 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.