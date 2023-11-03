Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VanEck's Base, Bear, Bull Case: Solana Valuation By 2030

Nov. 03, 2023 2:45 AM ETSolana USD (SOL-USD)ETH-USD
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.53K Followers

Summary

  • In this note, we model a scenario in which Solana is the first blockchain to host an application that onboards 100M+ users.
  • We assume SOL monetizes at only 20% of ETH's take rate and achieves less than half of ETH's market shares due to a fundamental difference in community philosophy.
  • We see a credible path to $8B in revenues for SOL token holders by 2030.

Stock exchange trading concept. The bulls and bears struggle. Equity market illustration. Back view of hacker using computers at desktop with coffee cup and creative hologram and graph on blurry office interior background. Double exposure.

peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

By 2030, our Solana valuation scenarios project a SOL price ranging from a bearish $9.81 to a bullish $3,211.28, anchored by varied market shares and revenue estimations across key sectors.

Please note that VanEck may have

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.53K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SOL-USD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Supply
Market Cap
Volume 24h
Volume $ 24h
Compare to Peers

More on SOL-USD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SOL-USD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.