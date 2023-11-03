Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Worldwide Factory Prices Rise Again In October, But Wage Pressures Cool

Summary

  • Manufacturers worldwide charged more for their goods on average for a third successive month in October, according to the latest PMI surveys compiled by S&P Global and sponsored by JPMorgan.
  • Labour market effect has moderated considerably in recent months, with upward pressure from labour costs diminishing globally in October to its lowest since May 2021.
  • Prices meanwhile rose markedly in Japan and at a rate that was unchanged for the third successive month.

Upward arrow made of dollar banknotes on white background - Concept of growing and upward trend of dollar currency

CalypsoArt

Global manufacturing prices rose for a third successive month in October, according to the latest JPMorgan Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index™ (PMI®) compiled by S&P Global, hint at some renewed upward pressure on consumer price inflation from the industrial sector. However, drilling down into the

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

