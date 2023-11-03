Dilok Klaisataporn

ETF Overview

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) has a portfolio of U.S. large-cap growth stocks. The fund basically tracks growth stocks in the S&P 500 index. This fund has proven to outperform the S&P 500 index in the long run due to its stronger growth profile. However, its valuation appears to be elevated relative to its historical average. Since an economic recession may not be too far away, significant downside risk is possible. Therefore, we think investors should patiently wait for a better entry point and buy when there is a pullback.

YCharts

Fund Analysis

Strong rebound in H1 2023, but losing momentum in H2 2023

Like many other equity funds, IVW had a sluggish 2022 and saw its unit price declined by 30%. This poor performance was primarily due to the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes and its tightening monetary policy to combat inflation. Despite this sharp decline, the fund has regained some strength in H1 2023 and have climbed by about 25% from trough to peak. However, this rebound appears to be losing momentum and the fund's unit price has since retreated by about 10%. Nevertheless, the fund still delivered a return of 15% year-to-date.

YCharts

IVW's slightly higher expense ratio results in slightly inferior performance

One area that investors of ETFs often neglect is the expense ratio of funds. Although IVW's expense ratio of 0.18% appears to be low, it is still slightly higher than the ratio of 0.1% of its peer fund, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG). For reader's information, both IVW and VOOG tracks the same S&P 500 Growth Index. Theoretically, they should have similar performance in the long run. However, because of the difference in the expense ratio, their performance was also different over the long run. As can be seen from the chart below, VOOG delivered a performance of 379.3% since 2011. In contrast, IVW's performance of 378.5% was slightly inferior.

YCharts

IVW has a high exposure to information technology sector

Below is a table that shows the top 10 holdings of IVW. These holdings represent about 46% of the total portfolio. Therefore, IVW is quite concentrated. This concentration on its top 10 holdings should not be seen negatively as many of these stocks have long runways of growth. As can be seen, its top 5 holdings belong to technology sector. In fact, technology sector represents nearly 36% of IVW's total portfolio. Many of these technology stocks in IVW's portfolio will continue to benefit from important secular growth trends such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoTs), industrial automation, cloud computing, virtual reality, electric vehicles, etc.

iShares

iShares

IVW outperformed the S&P 500 index in the long run

Let us now look at IVW's growth profile. The fund has an average annual earnings growth rate of 23.2% in the past 5 years. This growth rate is higher than the S&P 500's 18.3%. This is not surprising as IVW's portfolio include growth stocks in the S&P 500 index and should have higher growth characteristics.

IVW S&P 500 Index Earnings Growth Rate in the past 5 years (%) 23.2% 18.3% Click to enlarge

Source: Morningstar

IVW's higher earnings growth rate should result in better performance in the long run. As can be seen from the chart below, IVW's total return of 561.6% since 2004 was better than the S&P 500's 483.1%.

YCharts

IVW's valuation is still quite elevated

Let us now evaluate IVW's valuation to see if it is currently attractive or not. Below is a chart that shows the forward P/E ratio of growth stocks and value stocks in the S&P 500 index since 1995. As can be seen from the chart, growth stocks in the S&P 500 index currently have an average forward P/E ratio of 19.8x. This ratio is now significantly lower from the high of 30x reached during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 but still quite elevated if compared to the forward P/E ratios between 2004 and 2016.

Yardeni Research

Should investors buy IVW now?

We like IVW's growth characteristics and think this fund should be a good long-term holding. However, investors should be prepared for higher volatility. Our base case is that there should be a recession arriving perhaps in the first half of 2024. The reason it has not yet appeared is that it typically takes a year or longer for the monetary policy to fully propagate through the economy. Therefore, the rate hike cycle that begun last year should eventually result in an economic recession. In the upcoming recession, we think volatility will be high and there is significant downside risk given IVW's elevated valuation.

Investor Takeaway

Although we like IVW's better growth characteristics than the broader market in the long run, we think there is significant downside risk ahead as recession appears to be near the horizon. Therefore, we think investors should exercise caution and buy when there is a significant correction.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.