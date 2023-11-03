Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cassava Sciences' Simufilam Does Not Appear To Be Effective Against Alzheimer's Disease

Nov. 03, 2023 3:55 AM ETCassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA)
Lane Simonian profile picture
Lane Simonian
2.4K Followers

Summary

  • Cassava Sciences' presentation at the CTAD Conference undermines its claim that simufilam is an effective treatment for Alzheimer's Disease.
  • The drug appears to have little to no effect on moderate Alzheimer's disease and only better for a year than placebo in mild Alzheimer's disease.
  • The FDA is likely to scrutinize the allegations against the company, making it uncertain if simufilam will be approved.

Kayaker Riding off of Waterfall

LL28

For the time being, Cassava Sciences' (NASDAQ:SAVA) has dusted off the controversy as to whether its principal scientist Dr. Hoau-Yan Wang discarded critical data related to the company's fundamental science (article one, article two,

This article was written by

Lane Simonian profile picture
Lane Simonian
2.4K Followers
Retired history instructor. Alzheimer's disease researcher for the past decade.My goal is to give investors solid advice based on the mechanisms of action of Alzheimer's drugs.  This advice is informed by  a background in biology (conservation, ecology, evolution, environmental science, and biochemistry) and seventeen years of a very in depth review of the research on Alzheimer's disease.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

buried-shopno profile picture
buried-shopno
Today, 4:45 AM
Investing Group
Comments (393)
@Lane Simonian
Please educate us with the list of FDA approved drugs for moderate AD, with whatever side effects, that leads to ADAS-Cog decline significantly slower than Placebo.

And then list all approved drugs that have higher ADAS-Cog improvement than Simufilam for mild AD. Also note associated ARIA risk.

If the above list is non-empty, recommend SAVA as strong sell, and beg everyone to short with last penny (to make a favor for novice longs, who missed grabbing < $10, and dreaming to make 10x+).
s
skyzlmt10
Today, 4:40 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.31K)
Lane you never surprise me as a fudster. Supporting the shorts. Always have been and always will. This time your article is already proven to be garbage and it won’t work. People have way too much data that drives your bogus look alike spun data reviews into the ground. Thanks for visiting but it’s futile now. Nice last ditch effort. Your reputation is now garbage because of this. Nobody believes a word you say. We have been on here for many years and you are done trying to influence retailers.
n
nzguy990
Today, 4:39 AM
Comments (210)
* 1 ctad chart showed adas-cog improvement across 18m, for mild ad pts
* orie shafer investigation of wang nonsensical n leaked to press.
private conversations w/ sava defendant Adrian h n shafer, conflict of interest, why would wang present his research notebooks to his defense?
* 10+ yr old cuny slides, have nothing to do w/ simulfilam test results
* recent bounce in sava sp, after bc obvious, simul not suffer aria (amyloid-related image abnormalities) unlike mabs - aduhlem, leqembi.
* p3 reThink into yr3 and fda still not yet canned, simul must be showing efficacy.
* fda scientists thought enough of simul p2/cms data, to assign spa for 2 p3s
* sava confident enough in simul to include moderate+mild, mabs mild only (lo hanging fruit)
Anthony Cataldo profile picture
Anthony Cataldo
Today, 4:19 AM
AnalystInvesting Group
Comments (5.71K)
Hmmmm...sell recommendation.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SAVA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SAVA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SAVA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.