Warren Buffett Chip Somodevilla

On this week's episode of Acquired Podcast, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) vice chairman Charlie Munger praised Warren Buffett for his profitable investments in Japanese trading houses. Comparing the trade to "having God open a chest and pour money into it," he called it "awfully easy money." Munger went on to say that he did not see many such opportunities in the market today, calling them "low hanging fruit" that has mostly been picked.

Munger praises Buffett (CNN)

It's true, Berkshire Hathaway has made an enormous amount of money in its Japanese trading houses. This year, it's doubling down on the positions.

How did Berkshire get here?

In 2020, Buffett bought 5% stakes in each of Japan's top five trading houses. This year, Buffett upped the stakes to just under 10%. The Japanese news outlet Nikkei Asia claimed that Buffett had made large profits on the trades. The story went on to say that the five companies quadrupled their profits, too. So Buffett's gain was not a simple trading profit, but a sound return based on a correct prediction of improving business fundamentals.

Buffett's big win on Japanese trading houses goes to show that Berkshire Hathaway is still one of the best firms in the world when it comes to capital allocation. In 2020 and 2021, the company came under fire for having "lost its touch," as it was at that time trailing the S&P 500 over 5 and 10 year timeframes. Buffett at the time said that the temporary underperformance was a simple matter of sticking to what Berkshire understood best, but critics remained unconvinced. In the 2020/2021 bubble, demand for large, unsustainable gains was high, as investors forgot the lessons of the much larger 2001 tech bubble, most notably that valuations matter.

Since then, Berkshire has regained its track record of outperformance over every conceivable timeframe, and restored its reputation as well. Not only has Berkshire's stock portfolio been outperforming the markets, its own stock hit a fresh all time high this year, and looks poised to re-take it. Although Buffett and co mostly invest in well-known large caps these days, they're still able to pull off some unique, market-beating bets, as the Japan trade shows.

When I last wrote about Berkshire Hathaway, I said that the stock was a strong buy despite the all-time high it was then trading at. Since then, I have kept on researching Berkshire, its holdings, and its future prospects. If anything, I have gotten more interested in Berkshire Hathaway in the interim. However, I'm actually less interested in buying Berkshire Hathaway stock now than I was then, because truly "outrageous cheapness" has emerged in other pockets of the market, notably banks and Chinese stocks. Berkshire is somewhat cheap, but not outrageously so, so I've downgraded my rating to 'buy' from 'strong buy.'

Berkshire's Gain on the Japanese Trading Houses

Since Berkshire's bet on Japanese trading houses is the main topic of this article, it makes sense to start with those stocks.

In no particular order, the trading houses that Buffett bought in 2020 are:

Itochu (OTCPK:ITOCF) 86% price return.

Marubeni (OTCPK:MARUY) - 224% price return.

Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MBFJF) -130% price return.

Mitsui (OTCPK:MITSY) - 172% price return.

Sumitomo (OTCPK:CMTDF) - 43% price return.

As you can see, all five stocks performed reasonably well based on price returns alone. On top of that, they all pay dividends, which is what pushes Buffett's returns above the figures shown above.

The five Japanese trading houses Buffett bought in 2020 have all paid dividends since Buffett started buying. The amounts can be found on Seeking Alpha's "dividend history" tab; you can get totals since the start of Buffett's purchases by importing the tables into Excel. Using this method I was able to calculate the following total returns for Buffett's original 2020 trading house investments:

Buffett's buy price Current price Price return Cumulative dividends TOTAL RETURN Itochu $20.53 $38.27 86.4% $3.08 101% Marubeni $47.80 $155 224% $10.68 246% Mitsubishi $3.80 $8.75 130% $0.758 150% Mitsui $276 $751 172% $37 185% Sumitomo $30.25 $39.1 43% $4.5 45% Click to enlarge

Assuming equal weighting, Buffett has earned a 145% total return on his Japanese trading house bets since May 2020 (roughly two and a half years). The S&P 500 is up a mere 52% in the same timeframe.

What's really interesting about all this, though, is that Buffett's trading houses have actually gotten cheaper (in the valuation sense) since Buffett started buying. According to Nikkei Asia, the five trading houses have grown their earnings by 400%, yet Buffett's shares are only up 145%! This year, we saw Buffett double down on these positions, and it's not hard to see why. The shares are rising, yet the valuations are going down!

Berkshire's Portfolio: How is it Doing Apart From The Trading House Bets?

Having looked at Berkshire's successful Japanese trading house bets, we can now take a look at the company's overall portfolio. It's all well and good that Buffett made money in Japan, but that doesn't necessarily mean his total portfolio is going to do well. We need to look at some of the other assets in it as well.

First up, there's the wholly-owned subsidiaries.

The insurance part of Berkshire delivered a major win in the second quarter, with underwriting earnings up 74.4%. Insurance investment earnings grew at a more moderate 24% pace.

Then there's Burlington Northern Santa Fe, whose profits fell 24%.

Finally, there's the combined operating earnings of all of Berkshire's other businesses, which came in at $3.5 billion, up 7.8%.

Overall, a good showing from Berkshire's operating businesses.

Next up, we have the stock portfolio. There are too many individual names in this to comment on all of them individually. The portfolio as a whole increased $25 billion in value in Q2. To comment briefly on the three largest holdings:

Apple Inc (AAPL) - this is 47% of the Berkshire portfolio. I've commented in previous articles that it has very little growth for a stock trading at 30 times earnings. It just released its third quarter earnings Yesterday. The release beat expectations on revenue and EPS, although the revenue growth rate remained negative.

Bank of America (BAC) - I wholeheartedly agree with Buffett and co on this stock. It vastly beat earnings estimates last quarter. Currently, it's the single largest holding in my portfolio. People are afraid of its large unrealized losses on treasuries, but ignore the fact that its liquidity remaining after subtracting the unrealized losses from total book value is excellent.

Coca-Cola (KO) - a famously high moat stock. Its only serious competitor is Pepsi. It's likely to keep dominating its market for a long time, although the market as a whole is shrinking.

On the whole, we've been seeing good things from Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio stocks as well as its operating businesses. On the basis of these, I'd call the stock a buy.

Valuation

Of course, we can never call a stock a buy or a sell based on how well its subsidiaries and investments are doing. A company with a 50% net margin and 10% perpetual earnings growth is a good business, but if it trades at 100 times sales, it's not worth the price of admission. What we really need to know is how Berkshire is valued compared to its underlying net worth.

We can start this process by looking at the operating earnings per share that I calculated in my previous article. Buffett and Munger recommend that analysts look at their company's stock in terms of operating earnings per share, because their company's net income fluctuates wildly with its stock portfolio.

In my previous Berkshire article, I said that the company had $32.5 billion in trailing 12 month ("TTM") operating income. The company has the equivalent of 2.174 billion class 'B' shares outstanding. So, we've got $14.87 in operating income per share, and a P/E ratio of 24.87. That's a little bit pricey, but reasonable for a stock that has as good a track record as BRK.B. Notably, it is lower than the market P/E ratio of the NASDAQ-100 (which is 29).

Likewise, we can use Berkshire's second quarter earnings release to calculate its book value per share and price/book ratio. The book value at the end of Q2 was $548 billion. With 2.174 class B equivalent shares outstanding, that's $252 in book value per share. That gives us a 1.38 price/book ratio-again, not extremely low, but not high by the standards of today's market.

Risks and Challenges

As we've seen, Berkshire Hathaway is an extremely high quality stock that's making tons of money on its Japanese bets, and is doing well in terms of operating results as well. It's a great stock all-in-all.

However, there is one perpetual risk factor that Berkshire Hathaway shareholders always need to keep in mind:

The potential for underwriting losses. Berkshire is primarily an insurance company, and insurance is always risky, even if you're the smartest player in the industry. As recently as 2022, Berkshire ran losses in its insurance business. Natural disasters, unexpected casualty events and other such events can always lead to losses at insurance companies. Berkshire is no different from other well-run insurers in this regard. True, its underwriting standards are best-in-class. But it isn't immune to the general tendencies of the industry.

Nevertheless, Berkshire Hathaway is on the whole a good value today. Its businesses are thriving and its stock is only moderately expensive. On the whole, it's far from the worst place to deploy fresh capital into today.