Investment Thesis

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) continues to have the making of a long-term compounder. I make the case that Spotify's MAUs are the single most important aspect of this thesis.

Yes, Spotify's free cash flows are very rapidly increasing, which further supports my bull thesis. But the business has only just started its journey to increase its free cash flows. It would be a disservice for investors to overly focus on its underlying free cash flows at this stage.

The most important driver is a steady increase in MAUs, followed by a stable and growing revenue base. Both of which Spotify has.

Even as I make clear that this is not a blemish-free earnings result by Spotify, there's a lot to like here.

Quick Recap

I've been an unwavering Spotify bull for a while (see below). In my previous analysis back in August, I declared that Spotify's growth in users will continue to deliver this company's strong revenue growth rates.

And the difference between then and now, is that previously, Spotify's guidance for Q3 had indeed slowed down.

But as I stated previously, and reaffirm now, is that if you get the platform's user base to continue growing, the revenue growth rates will follow. And that's what's happened now with its Q4 guidance (more on this to follow).

SPOT Earnings Review

Spotify appears to be focused on several key areas for near-term growth and profitability. Their recent emphasis on efficiency and cost management, along with a continued push into new offerings such as audiobooks and a marketplace for music, demonstrates a commitment to diversifying their revenue streams and enhancing the user experience.

With a strong emphasis on AI-driven advertising and potential advancements in generative AI, Spotify aims to create a more seamless and engaging advertising experience for marketers and listeners alike.

Additionally, the company's emphasis on marketplace development and advertising growth presents opportunities for increased monetization and expanded revenue sources.

With sustained efforts to improve advertising efficiency, Spotify aims to enhance its advertising platform and drive better performance for marketers, thereby bolstering its position in the digital advertising landscape.

Now, we'll turn our focus to what I believe is perhaps the most insightful aspect of this investment thesis.

Spotify Monthly Active Users -- The Most Insightful Element

SPOT MAU author's work

Readers of my analysis will have observed me emphasize on multiple occasions the importance of tracking the customer adoption curve.

I have frequently expressed my belief that the rate at which customers or users adopt a product or service provides a more profound insight into its long-term value, as opposed to simply focusing on its quarterly revenue growth rates.

What prompts this assertion?

Users only pay for monthly content that they value. There's no other reason, aside from recognizing value.

If a business is seeing its customer adoption curve growth for prolonged periods at 20% CAGR, as is the case with Spotify, see above, this categorically reflects a strong and vital platform. One that will continue to successfully compound, irrespective of what the share price may lead anyone to believe to be otherwise the case.

Spotify's Revenue Growth Rates Are Expected To Accelerate

SPOT revenue growth rates, in EUR

Here I'll discuss both positive and negative aspects.

The positive aspects include the fact that Spotify's Q4 revenue growth rates are expected to accelerate to as much as 18% CAGR.

Yes, comparables have become easier for Spotify. Nonetheless, the fact of the matter is that Spotify's MAUs, together with improving advertising opportunities, should translate into Spotify's revenue growth rates growing by around at least 15% CAGR in 2024. Without any heroics.

That being said, while Spotify is making strides in expanding its offerings and improving operational efficiency, the company still confronts several significant challenges.

Case in point, intense competition within the streaming market, with rivals like Apple Music (AAPL) and Amazon Music (AMZN), necessitates a continuous focus on innovation and customer retention.

Additionally, the ongoing complexities of negotiating with music labels and rights holders pose potential risks to maintaining favorable pricing terms and profit margins (more on this soon).

Furthermore, Spotify's investments in new products, such as audiobooks and AI-driven advertising, call for effective monetization strategies. There's no guarantee that Spotify will be able to gather any traction with its audiobook offerings, as customers may habitually opt for other platforms, such as Audible.

SPOT Stock Valuation -- How To Think About Its Free Cash Flows?

I use the graphic above not as being reflective of underlying value. But rather, to reflect the overall investors' sentiment. And yes, I can admit that looking back to the low point of January 2023, Spotify's multiple has expanded.

But in the grand scheme of things, Spotify is hardly an overhyped stock, even if it is clearly on a path toward being a long-term compounder.

That being said, it goes without saying that, Spotify is no longer growing anywhere near as fast as it once was. And yet, consider just how much free cash flow, in EUR, Spotify made in Q3.

The contra argument is that Spotify's strong free cash flows are not likely to be sustainable into Q4. And that's true. But on the other hand, keep in mind that in 2022, Spotify's free cash flow was EUR21 million.

So, even if Spotify turns free cash flow negative in Q4, it's still very likely to end up reporting around EUR150 million of free cash flow in 2023, which is a massive jump from the prior year, of EUR22 million.

This implies that in a few quarters, Spotify could be delivering EUR300 million on an annualized basis. I recognize that this leaves Spotify priced at a rich premium to its underlying free cash flows. But at the same time, we must recognize that Spotify is dramatically increasing its free cash flow profile very rapidly.

The Bottom Line

As discussed, Spotify's recent earnings report indicates a strategic focus on diversifying revenue streams and enhancing the user experience, further reinforcing its position as a key player in the music streaming industry.

Notably, the steady growth in Monthly Active Users (MAUs) serves as a key indicator of the platform's long-term potential, reflecting sustained customer adoption and engagement. This robust user base, combined with Spotify's ongoing efforts to improve advertising efficiency and introduce innovative features such as audiobooks, positions the company for continued growth and increased monetization.

Despite facing challenges, including heightened competition and the need for effective monetization strategies for new offerings, Spotify's MAU growth trajectory remains a key driver of its long-term success, underscoring its potential as a robust and compounding investment opportunity in the digital streaming landscape.