Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fortum Oyj (FOJCF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 03, 2023 5:46 AM ETFortum Oyj (FOJCF), FOJCY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.54K Followers

Fortum Oyj (OTCPK:FOJCF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ingela Ulfves - Head of Investor Relations

Markus Rauramo - Chief Executive Officer

Tiina Tuomela - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Harry Wyburd - Exane

Artem Beletski - SEB

Vincent Ayral - JPMorgan

Anna Webb - UBS

Deepa Venkateswaran - Bernstein

James Brand - Deutsche Bank

Ingela Ulfves

Good morning, everyone. A warm welcome to Fortum's joint webcast and news conference for the investor community and media on our third quarter 2023 results. My name is Ingela Ulfves, and I'm Head of Investor Relations at Fortum. This event is being recorded and a replay will be provided on our website later today.

With me here in the studio are our CEO, Markus Rauramo; and our CFO, Tiina Tuomela. Markus and Tiina will present Fortum's third quarter and year-to-date '23 figures as well as the group's performance. After the presentations, we will open up for questions. Maybe also good to know that we have reserved one hour for this event today.

With this, I now hand over to Markus to start.

Markus Rauramo

Thank you very much, Ingela. A warm welcome to our investor call also from my side. As you know, Q3 is typically the weakest quarter in our sector, and it seems that this trend continued. As you have seen this morning, we have announced the start of an efficiency improvement program, which I will explain. I will, however, start by going through our third quarter events, market fundamentals and development, then also talk about our strategy execution and then how this turned into results in the quarter and nine months of 2023. After that, Tiina will walk you through the numbers in more detail.

Let me now start by commenting on

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About FOJCF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FOJCF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.