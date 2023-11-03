Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GRX: There Are Better Alternatives In The Healthcare CEF Sector

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.96K Followers

Summary

  • The Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust is an underperforming equity closed-end fund (CEF) focused on healthcare stocks.
  • GRX has a -19% discount to net asset value, but has traded at very substantial discounts for the past five years.
  • The fund employs a 27% leverage ratio, which has hampered its performance in 2023.
  • Retail investors are better off investing in ETFs like XLV or CEFs such as THQ for exposure to the healthcare equity space.

Doctor hands writing on paper or document at a desk in the hospital. Healthcare professional drafting a medical insurance letter, legal paperwork or form. A GP filing a document in a clinic office

shapecharge

Thesis

The Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust (NYSE:GRX) is an equities closed-end diversified management investment company. The fund focuses on the healthcare space and seeks long-term growth of capital:

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.96K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GRX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on GRX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GRX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.