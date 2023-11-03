Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PENN Entertainment Q3 Earnings: Is The Stock Still A Deep-Value Casino Jackpot?

Nov. 03, 2023 7:45 AM ETPENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN)
Summary

  • PENN Entertainment shares rebounded after Q3 results due to hype, despite a lack of real operational performance improvements.
  • The new ESPN Bet deal could boost revenue growth, but a difficult macroeconomic environment may limit profitability in the short- to mid-term.
  • Despite PENN stock being potentially undervalued by over 30%, there are significant uncertainties and risks present.
  • Current market conditions offer many blue-chip stocks at significant discounts, limiting my ability to build a case for PENN from a deep-value perspective.
  • Downgraded to a Hold rating.

Gambling chips stacked around roulette wheel on gaming table

Michael Blann/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) shares have rebounded strongly after the most recent Q3 results which I unfortunately believe to be caused mostly by hype rather than solid operational performance.

While the new ESPN Bet

The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
1.04K Followers
The Value Corner - Brought to you by Haavisto Capital LTD.Six years of long-horizon investment portfolio management and consulting. Buffett style picks fit for the modern investor.I focus on creating portfolio value through synergetic stock picks and ETFs to create robust and profitable value generation solutions. Deep value investing and diligent company analysis is the cornerstone of my strategy.I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

